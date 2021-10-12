PARK RAPIDS — Wadena-Deer Creek relied on a balanced attack at the net and a strong service game for a 3-0 win at Park Rapids in a battle between Class AA volleyball teams on Monday, Oct. 11.

The Wolverines used a combination of 42 kills and 11 ace serves to spark the 25-17, 26-24, 19-25, 25-20 victory.

W-DC trailed 7-4 in Set 1 before a kill and a tip by Summer Pettit and kills by Payton Gravelle and Kaylin Lupkes provided a 10-8 lead. Pettit served two aces and kills by Gravelle and Emily Lepinski pushed the advantage to 16-10. Two kills by Jenna Dykhoff, an ace serve by Montana Carsten and a kill by Lepinski closed out the opening set.

Three kills by Lauryn Gravelle, two kills by Dykhoff and an ace serve by Pettit gave the Wolverines a 15-8 advantage to start Set 2. Kills by Payton Gravelle, Dykhoff, Lauryn Gravelle and Pettit kept W-DC in front 23-19 before the Panthers rallied to tie the set at 24-24. A tip by Lauryn Gravelle ended that set.

Two kills by Payton Gravelle, kills by Lepinski, Dykhoff and Pettit, along with an ace serve by Ashley Lepinski kept W-DC within 11-10 in Set 3 before Kayla Kircher served three aces for a 16-11 lead. Park Rapids responded with a 14-3 run to force another set.

A pair of kills by Payton Gravelle, an ace serve by Addyson Gravelle, a tip by Lauryn Gravelle, a kill by Pettit, and three service points apiece by Kaylin Lupkes and Kircher sparked the Wolverines to the win in Set 4.

Payton Gravelle (10), Dykhoff (9), Emily Lepinski (7), Lauryn Gravelle (7) and Pettit (6) combined for 39 kills while Pettit and Kircher served four aces each. Ashley Lepinski led the way defensively with 26 digs as the Wolverines improved to 7-10 on the season.

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Ace serves: Pettit 4, Kircher 4, A. Gravelle 1, A. Lapinski 1, Carsten 1.

Kills: P. Gravelle 10, Je. Dykhoff 9, E. Lepinski 7, L. Gravelle 7, Pettit 6, Lupkes 2, A. Gravelle 1.

Digs: A. Lepinski 26, Kircher 8, A. Gravelle 6, Carsten 6, L. Gravelle 6, Lupkes 5, Ja. Dykhoff 4, Pettit 4, E. Lepinski 2, Je. Dykhoff 2.