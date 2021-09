WADENA — Addyson Gravelle totaled 18 set assists and six digs as Wadena-Deer Creek lost to the Barnesville Trojans 3-0 Tuesday, Sept. 14.

Madison Carsten, who has returned to the court, added 14 digs for the Wolverines.

Up next for the Wolverines is a matchup with the nearby Bertha-Hewitt Bears. The Wolverines are now 3-6 on the season, while the Bears are 2-3 with wins over Swanville and Battle Lake.

Barnesville 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 10 16 21

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Addyson Gravelle 6 digs, 18 set assists

Madison Carsten 14 digs

Payton Gravelle 4 kills, 1 dig

Montana Carsten 6 digs

Kaylin Lupkes 2 kills

Emily Lepinski 4 kills

Katrina Moench 4 digs

Summer Pettit 3 kills, 2 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks

Lauryn Gravelle 5 kills, 2 digs

Kayla Kircher 1 kill, 4 digs, 1 ace

Overall: WDC 3-6.