The Wolverines received an extra boost with the return of junior captain Madison Carsten, playing for the first time since a knee injury derailed her basketball season last year.

“It was really exciting being back last night, and I hope to continue playing more,” Carsten said about her return. While she only played defensively for the Wolverines on Sept. 9, her goals are high for the rest of the season. “Hopefully I can get back to full, all the way around,” she added.

The two teams seesawed their way through the first set with the Wolverines making a late run to win 25-19. But things got rolling for the Wolverines in the second and third sets, cruising to 25-14 victories in both. Leading the squad in kills was Emily Lepinski with eight and Ashley Lepinski with 21 digs, and aces was Montana Carsten with five. Addy Gravelle had 28 assists in the victory.

With the win the Wolverines improve to 2-2 this season and 1-0 in the Park Region Conference.

Wadena-Deer Creek will return to action on Saturday, Sept. 11 at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Tournament at 10 a.m. against Pipestone. WDC will then square off with Barnesville in a non-conference game at home on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Box Score

WDC 3-0

WDC 25 25 25

Men 19 14 14

Stats

Kills: E. Lepinski 8, P. Gravelle 7, Kircher 6, L. Gravelle 4, Pettit 3, Jenna Dykhoff 3, A. Gravelle 1

Digs: A. Lepinski 21, Madison Carsten 10, Montana Carsten 8, A. Gravelle 7, Moench 4, Kircher 2, L. Gravelle 2, E. Lepinski 1, P. Gravelle 1, Jenna Dykhoff 1, Jada Dykhoff 1

Ace Serves: Montana Carsten 5, Madison Carsten 1, A. Gravelle 1.

Blocks: L. Gravelle 1, P. Gravelle 1

Set Assists: A. Gravelle 28