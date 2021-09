WADENA — Addyson Gravelle finished with 23 set assists, 13 digs, three kills a block and an ace for the Wadena Deer-Creek Wolverines in a 3-1 non-conference loss to the Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton Rebels Tuesday, Sept. 9.

Summer Pettit added six kills and seven digs for the Wolverines while Ashley Lepinski chipped in 23 digs.

Overall, the Wolverines are now 1-2.

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 25 30 24 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 18 28 26 13

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Addyson Gravelle 3 kills, 13 digs, 1 block, 1 ace, 23 set assists

Ashley Lepinski 23 digs

Payton Gravelle 5 kills, 2 digs, 1 block

Montana Carsten 6 digs

Kaylin Lupkes 1 dig

Emily Lepinski 6 kills, 1 dig

Katrina Moench 8 digs

Jenna Dykhoff 5 kills 4 digs, 1 set assist

Summer Pettit 6 kills, 7 digs

Lauryn Gravelle 5 kills, 4 digs, 2 blocks

Kayla Kircher 11 digs, 1 ace, 1 set assist