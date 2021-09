In a battle of closely matched teams, Wadena-Deer Creek managed to overcome the Perham Yellowjackets 3-2 in the Wolverines second game of the season.

Leading the team were Lauren Gravelle with 13 kills and Summer Pettit right behind at 12 kills. The team would have faltered if not for Ashley Lepinski's impressive 21 digs and an incredible 39 assists from Addy Gravelle.

WDC is now 0-1 on the season. They next host Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 7.

Perham 25 17 25 18 9

Wadena-Deer Creek 23 25 21 25 15

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics (kills, set assists, blocks, digs, ace serves)

Addyson Gravelle 4 kills, 11 digs, 2 ace serves, 1 block, 39 set assists

Ashley Lepinski 21 digs, 1 ace serve

Payton Gravelle 9 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks

Montana Carsten 10 digs

Emily Lepinski 4 kills, 6 digs, 2 blocks

Katrina Moench 11 digs, 1 ace serve

Jenna Dykhoff 1 kill, 1 dig

Summer Pettit 12 kills, 4 ace serves, 2 blocks

Lauryn Gravelle 13 kills, 6 digs

Kayla Kircher 10 digs, 2 ace serves