WADENA — A lot of Wolverines got time at the net Tuesday night in the season opener as they looked to fine tune their game against a very precise Pequot Lakes team.

They were met by the strong arm of Pequot Lakes’ Maci Martini who tallied 17 kills for the Patriots as they beat the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 3-0 Tuesday, Aug. 31, in a season-opening Section 6-2A matchup.

Kelsi Martini recorded 14 digs and Abi Martin posted 32 set assists for the Patriots.

For the Wolverines, seventh-grader Payton Gravelle had her first varsity appearance and tallied eight kills and three blocks while Summer Pettit totaled three ace serves.

Montana Carsten readies for a bump back to her teammates Tuesday, Aug. 31, while the Pequot Lakes fans shout in the background. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Wadena-Deer Creek 16 22 15
Pequot Lakes 25 25 25
Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Addyson Gravelle 11 set assists, 2 kills, 6 digs
Ashley Lepinski 2 set assists, 9 digs
Payton Gravelle 1 set assist, 3 blocks, 8 kills
Montana Carsten 6 digs
Kaylin Lupkes 2 digs
Emily Lepinski 2 digs
Katrina Moench 1 assist, 3 digs, 1 ace serve
Jenna Dykhoff 3 kills
Summer Pettit: 8 set assists, 3 kills, 8 digs, 3 ace serves
Lauryn Gravelle 1 block, 1 dig, 7 kills
Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Perham 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

Seventh grader Payton Gravelle in the air at the net for WDC, while Pequot Lakes' Maci Martini watches the returning ball Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Wolverine home opener. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Pequot Lakes statistics
Abi Martin 32 set assists, 3 dig, 1 block, 1 kill
Camille Haman 2 kills, 1 block
Macy Jackson 1 ace serve
Morgan LaRock 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 ace serve
Isabel Larson 2 digs
Grace Hoffard 4 kills, 5 blocks
Maci Martini 17 kills, 6 digs, 1 block
Ella Kratochvil 9 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve
Kelsi Martini 14 digs, 1 ace serve,
Joselyn Rinio 6 kills, 1 block
Charlee Sullivan 2 digs
Overall: PL 1-0. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Pierz 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.