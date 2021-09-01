WADENA — A lot of Wolverines got time at the net Tuesday night in the season opener as they looked to fine tune their game against a very precise Pequot Lakes team.
They were met by the strong arm of Pequot Lakes’ Maci Martini who tallied 17 kills for the Patriots as they beat the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 3-0 Tuesday, Aug. 31, in a season-opening Section 6-2A matchup.
Kelsi Martini recorded 14 digs and Abi Martin posted 32 set assists for the Patriots.
For the Wolverines, seventh-grader Payton Gravelle had her first varsity appearance and tallied eight kills and three blocks while Summer Pettit totaled three ace serves.
Wadena-Deer Creek 16 22 15
Pequot Lakes 25 25 25
Wadena-Deer Creek statistics
Addyson Gravelle 11 set assists, 2 kills, 6 digs
Ashley Lepinski 2 set assists, 9 digs
Payton Gravelle 1 set assist, 3 blocks, 8 kills
Montana Carsten 6 digs
Kaylin Lupkes 2 digs
Emily Lepinski 2 digs
Katrina Moench 1 assist, 3 digs, 1 ace serve
Jenna Dykhoff 3 kills
Summer Pettit: 8 set assists, 3 kills, 8 digs, 3 ace serves
Lauryn Gravelle 1 block, 1 dig, 7 kills
Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Perham 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.