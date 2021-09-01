WADENA — A lot of Wolverines got time at the net Tuesday night in the season opener as they looked to fine tune their game against a very precise Pequot Lakes team.

They were met by the strong arm of Pequot Lakes’ Maci Martini who tallied 17 kills for the Patriots as they beat the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 3-0 Tuesday, Aug. 31, in a season-opening Section 6-2A matchup.

Kelsi Martini recorded 14 digs and Abi Martin posted 32 set assists for the Patriots.

For the Wolverines, seventh-grader Payton Gravelle had her first varsity appearance and tallied eight kills and three blocks while Summer Pettit totaled three ace serves.

Wadena-Deer Creek 16 22 15

Pequot Lakes 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek statistics



Addyson Gravelle 11 set assists, 2 kills, 6 digs

Ashley Lepinski 2 set assists, 9 digs

Payton Gravelle 1 set assist, 3 blocks, 8 kills

Montana Carsten 6 digs

Kaylin Lupkes 2 digs

Emily Lepinski 2 digs

Katrina Moench 1 assist, 3 digs, 1 ace serve

Jenna Dykhoff 3 kills

Summer Pettit: 8 set assists, 3 kills, 8 digs, 3 ace serves

Lauryn Gravelle 1 block, 1 dig, 7 kills

Overall: WDC 0-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek at Perham 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

Pequot Lakes statistics

Abi Martin 32 set assists, 3 dig, 1 block, 1 kill

Camille Haman 2 kills, 1 block

Macy Jackson 1 ace serve

Morgan LaRock 1 kill, 2 digs, 1 ace serve

Isabel Larson 2 digs

Grace Hoffard 4 kills, 5 blocks

Maci Martini 17 kills, 6 digs, 1 block

Ella Kratochvil 9 kills, 3 digs, 3 blocks, 1 ace serve

Kelsi Martini 14 digs, 1 ace serve,

Joselyn Rinio 6 kills, 1 block

Charlee Sullivan 2 digs

Overall: PL 1-0. Next: Pequot Lakes hosts Pierz 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7.