The Wadena- Deer Creek Wolverines collected a clean sweep against Crosby-Ironton on Monday night in Wadena winning the matchup 3-0.

WDC took the first set 25-12 and the second set 25-17. For a moment it looked as if C-I would bring back their pace and force a fourth set but the Wolverines kept their groove and sealed the game 25-15.

The Wolverines will take on Sebeka at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.