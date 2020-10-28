The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines rallied to take a 3-1 win against Pillager on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

That win brings WDC to a 4-1 record so far in their season. Their only loss for the season being against the Henning Hornets. Head coach Sue Volkmann said that her team would be making adjustments in the matchup against Pillager as they were overcoming missing players and missed practice time.

Madison Carsten led the Wolverines in kills and digs. She tallied 21 kills and 27 digs. Summer Pettit led with 27 setting assists.

Next up for the Wolverines is a matchup against Sebeka at home on Oct. 29.





STATS

WDC vs. Pillager WDC wins 3-1 game scores: 22-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22

Kills - Maddie Carsten-21, Emily Lepinski-12, Katelyn Gardner-7, Jenna Dykhoff-4, Kayla Kircher-3, Summer Pettit-3, Lauryn Gravelle-2

Digs - Maddie Carsten-27, Ashely Lepinski-17, Montana Carsten-10, Kaylin Lupkes-6, Katelyn Gardner-2, Katrina Moench-2, Emily Lepinski-2, Kayla Kircher-2, Jenna Dykhoff-1, Addy Gravelle-1

Serving - Montana Carsten-12 for 12 with 2 aces, Kaylin Lupkes-13 for 13 with an ace, Ashley Lepinski-20 for 22 with 3 aces, Maddie Carsten-14 for 15 with 2 aces, Summer Pettit - 8 for 9 with an ace, Katrina Moench-8 for 10 with an ace, Jenna Dykhoff-3 for 5, Kayla Kircher-2 for 3 with an ace, Addy Gravelle-1 for 2

Blocks - Katelyn Gardner-2, Madison Carsten-2

Setting Assists - Summer Pettit-27, Addy Gravelle-19

Record - 4-1