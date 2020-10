The Henning Hornets wasted no time defeating the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines volleyball team Tuesday, Oct. 13, in Wadena.

Madi Carsten led Wadena-Deer Creek with nine kills, 21 digs and a block in a 3-0 loss to the No. 10 ranked Henning Hornets in a Park Region Conference game.

Ashley Lepinski led the team in blocks with 12 while Katelyn Gardner tallied four kills and four blocks.

Addy Gravelle recorded 19 set assists and seven digs.

Henning 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 4 17 19





Wadena-Deer Creek statistics

Addyson Gravelle 1 kill, 7 digs, 19 set assists

Ashley Lepinski 12 digs

Madison Carsten 9 kills, 21 digs, 1 block

Montana Carsten 3 digs

Emily Lepinski 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

Katrina Moench 2 digs

Katelyn Gardner 4 kills, 4 blocks

Lauryn Gravelle 3 kills

Jenna Dykhoff 2 kills, 4 digs

Conference: WDC 1-1. Overall: WDC 1-1. Next: Wadena-Deer Creek hosts Verndale 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.