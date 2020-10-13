The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines and Bertha-Hewitt Bears both looked strong in the season opener Monday, Oct. 12 at Wadena. About 100 fans attended and spread out throughout the gym with plenty of room to themselves. All were wearing masks throughout the event.

The teams put together impressive efforts but WDC found the strength to overcome the Bears in a 3-2 victory.

WDC rumbled past the Bears in the first period 25-11, but stumbled in the second as the Bear's roared to a 25-19 end. The third was a battle that wasn't complete until Bertha-Hewitt finished 29-27.

After leaving the gym for a short period, WDC returned with an energy that Bertha Hewitt could not overcome as they sailed to a 25-12 finish.

They kept the heat on in the fifth and ended the night with a 15-8 finale to take the win.

The Wolverines return to action at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13, at home against Henning. WDC is also livestreaming their games and can be viewed on the WDC Facebook page.

Kills - Madi Carsten-11, Lauryn Gravelle-10, Summer Pettit-5, Katelyn Gardner-4, Jenna Dykhoff-2, Addy Gravelle-2. Digs - Madi Carsten-20, Ashley Lepinski-15, Montana Carsten-12, Katrina Moench-10, Addy Gravelle-8, Katelyn Gardner-2, Kaylin Lupkes-1, Emily Lepinski-1, Kayla Kircher-1. Serve - Ashley Lepinski-17 for 17 with an ace, Montana Carsten-12 for 12 with 2 aces, Addy Gravelle-17 for 18 with 2 aces, Madi Carsten-16 for 18 with 3 aces, Katrina Moench-28 for 29 with 3 aces, Kaylin Lupkes-14 for 17 with 4 aces. Blocks - Madi Carsten-6, Lauryn Gravelle-4, Katelyn Gardner-2, Madi Carsten-2. Setting Assists - Addy Gravelle-31