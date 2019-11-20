The Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team finished the 2019 season with a 19-8 record and a perfect record in the Park Region Conference. The strong season lead to many accolades for the Wadena-DC team.

Senior Kennedy Gravelle was named the Park Region Conference's Most Valuable Player. The Northern State recruit received All-State Honorable Mention as well as Academic All-State honors. She led the team with 29 ace serves and finished her career with 1,071 career kills for the Wolverines.

Courtny Warren received Academic All-State honors as well as Park Region All-Conference honors. She finished her high school career with 1,159 digs for the Wolverines.

MacKenzie Carsten led the team with best serving percentage and was named to the Park Region All-Conference team. She was honored as Academic All-State as well for her work in the classroom. Hailey Wiederich was named Academic All-State as well and was named Park Region Conference Honorable Mention for the 2019 season.

Madison Carsten was named Park Region All-Conference during the season as well, while Laura Krause was named Academic All-State.

Gravelle, Warren, MacKenzie Carsten, Wiederich, Krause, Mari Grendahl, Madison Carsten, Katelyn Gardner, Teagon Roberts, Lauryn Gravelle, Summer Pettit, Ashley epinski, Lola Pulver, Kaylin Lupkes and Emily Lepinski were all Spotlight on Scholarship Award winners for the 2019 season.

The Wolverines were the Sub-Section 6A Champions and the Section 6A runner up after finishing the season with a 19-8 record overall.