Wadena-Deer Creek’s Kennedy Gravelle made it official on Nov. 13 when she signed her National Letter of Intent to play volleyball at Northern State University.

The senior star hitter for the Wolverines committed to Northern State as a junior, but officially signed her NLI on Nov. 13 to join the Wolves in 2020.

The multi-sport star at Wadena-DC was excited to finally put pen to paper in a ceremony at Wadena-DC High School. After leading the WDC volleyball team to the Park Region Conference Championship and the Section 6A Championship game, the Wolverine will look to help the Wolves in one of the nation’s toughest volleyball conferences.

The Wolves are currently ranked seventh in the nation and boast a 22-4 record overall and sit at 15-3 in the Northern Sun.

Gravelle said the campus and the people were really welcoming during her visits to the school in Aberdeen, S.D.

“The campus really felt like home and everyone on campus was really welcoming,” Gravelle said. “They really made me feel welcome there. The volleyball program is really good and in a competitive conference which also appealed to me.”

Gravelle said it was the first place she visited and it just felt like home. She was recruited by several of the schools in the NSIC but said it came down to Northern State and St. Cloud State, but ultimately decided on joining Northern State.

“Right away, it felt like home,” Gravelle said. “I visited a couple of other colleges but nothing really compared to Northern. It just felt right and that’s what made the decision easy.”

One of the draws for Gravelle to the Wolves was the opportunity to play in the NSIC, which has eight ranked teams and two receiving votes in the latest AVCA Top 25 poll. Gravelle will have the opportunity to square off with a former teammate in Casey Volkmann, who is currently playing at Winona State University.

“That’s going to be so much fun and exciting to see where volleyball has taken all of us,” Gravelle said. “It’s so much fun and so competitive. It’s anyone’s title, and it’s not the same team every year. It’s so competitive and that’s what is super fun about it.”

Gravelle said they plan on playing her in the middle. Gravelle will be joined by a recruiting class with five other players.

Gravelle said she plans on majoring in Biology and during her visit, had the opportunity to talk with the professors in that department. She said they have a new science building which she is looking forward to studying in.

Gravelle said her time with her teammates and coaching staff at Wadena-DC has helped her prepare for this next step in her athletic career.

“They push me every day to be the most competitive and best player that I can be,” Gravelle said. “It was some of the best years of my life, and it brought me to where I’m going. I will never take it for granted.”



