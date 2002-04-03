The Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team secured its spot into the Section 6A North Championship game with a 25-14, 26-28, 25-15 and 25-22 victory over the Frazee Hornets on Oct. 25 in Pelican Rapids.

The Wolverines will face off against a familiar foe in New York Mills on Oct. 29 at the Hive in Perham. The two teams played a thrilling five game battle during the regular season and are the last two Section 6A Champions. The winner of the New York Mills and Wadena-DC game will take on the winner of Henning and Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley in the Section 6A Championship game on Nov. 2 in Fergus Falls.

The Wolverines were led by senior Kennedy Gravelle in the win. She led the offensive attack with 21 kills. Madison Carsten added 12 kills and 15 digs in the win. Katelyn Gardner finished with three kills as well, helping Wadena-DC pull out the four game victory over the surging Hornets.

Courtny Warren finished the game with 21 digs in the back row for Wadena-DC. MacKenzie Carsten finished with 38 set assists and added 11 digs in the win. Hailey Wiederich finished with seven digs, while Mari Grendahl added three, as did Ashley Lepinski.

Wadena-DC put up a strong block as well with Gravelle leading the way with three blocks. Madison Carsten, Gardner and Lauryn Gravelle had a block each.

The Wolverines and the Eagles will square off at 7 p.m. at the Hive in Perham on Oct. 29.

WDC def. Frazee 25-14, 26-28, 25-15, 25-22

WDC-Kennedy Gravelle 21K, 2D, 1AS, 3B; Madison Carsten 12K, 15D, 1B; Katelyn Gardner 3K, 2D, 1B; Lauryn Gravelle 2K, 2D, 1B; Ashley Lepinski 1K, 3D; Courtny Warren 21D; MacKenzie Carsten 11D, 1AS, 28SA; Hailey Wiederich 7D; Mari Grendahl 3D.



