The Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team started its journey toward its goal of a Section 6A Championship with a 25-22, 25-15 and 25-12 victory over Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdahl on Oct. 23 in the opening round of the Section 6A Tournament.

Kennedy Gravelle finished with 14 kills, while Madison Carsten added seven in the quick 3-0 victory for Wadena-DC. The Wolverines picked up steam as the night wore on, winning game one closely, but cruising in games two and three.

Ashley Lepinski added four kills, while Katelyn Gardner and MacKenzie Carsten finished with two each. The Wolverines were led at the service line by Laura Krause. She dished out three ace serves. Courtny Warren and MacKenzie Carsten had ace serves as well.

MacKenzie Carsten finished with 26 set assists, while Madison Carsten led the team with 15 digs. Warren finished with 13.

The Wolverines will now take on Frazee in the quarterfinals of the Section 6A Tournament. Frazee advanced with wins over Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and Barnesville. The two teams did not meet in the regular season. Frazee holds a 13-11 record, while Wadena-DC enters play with a 17-7 mark. The game will be played at 6 p.m. on Oct. 25 in Pelican Rapids.

WDC def. Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdahl 25-22, 25-15, 25-12

WDC-Kennedy Gravelle 14K, 3B; Madison Carsten 7K, 15D; Ashley Lepinksi 4K, 5D; Katelyn Gardner 2K, 4D, 1B; MacKenzie Carsten 2K, 5D, 1AS, 26SA; Courtny Warren 13D, 1AS; Hailey Wiederich 3D; Mari Grendahl 3D; Lauryn Gravelle 1D; Laura Krause 3AS.



