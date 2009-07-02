The Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team cruised to a 25-19, 25-19 and 25-13 win in its Park Region Conference finale and cruised into the No. 1 seed for the Section 6A playoffs, which began on Oct. 21 at various sites.

The Wolverines received a bye from the play-in rounds and open play against Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdahl on Oct. 23. The Wolverines enter postseason play with a 16-7 record after finishing the regular season with a 2-2 record at the Moorhead Tournament.

The Wolverines opened with a 25-17, 25-17 victory over Duluth East in the opening-round. Wadena-DC's Courtny Warren eclipsed the 1,000 career dig mark in the victory for the Wolverines.

The Wolverines went the distance in their contest with Totino-Grace when they were defeated 24-26, 25-12 and 15-9 in their second pool play contest.

The Wolverines opened tournament play with a 17-25, 17-25 defeat against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. The regular season came to a close with a 25-19, 16-25 and 15-8 victory over Roseau in their regular season finale.

Kennedy Gravelle helped the Wolverines finish a perfect Park Region Conference season when she finished with 20 kills, leading the way for Wadena-DC. She added three digs and three blocks in the convincing sweep for the Wolverines. Madison Carsten finished with 14 kills and 11 digs along with one ace serve.

Warren finished with 22 digs, while MacKenzie Carsten handed out 39 set assists in the victory over Sebeka.

The Wolverines wrapped up the regular season with a 16-7 record overall and a 7-0 mark in the Park Region Conference.

WDC def. Sebeka 25-19, 25-19, 25-13

WDC-Kennedy Gravelle 20K, 3D, 3B; Madison Carsten 14K, 11D, 1AS; Ashley Lepinski 4K, 1D, 1B; Katelyn Gardner 2K, 2D, 3B; Lauryn Gravelle 2K, 2B; Courtny Warren 22D; MacKenzie Carsten 39SA.



