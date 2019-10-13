After having its eight match winning streak snapped at the hands of Barnesville, the Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team responded with a 25-14, 25-17 and 25-17 victory over Pillager on Oct. 10 in Pillager.

The Wolverines remained perfect in the Park Region Conference with the victory, improving to 6-0 with one conference game remaining. The Wolverines have dropped just four games in their six conference wins, both coming against Henning and New York Mills.

The Wolverines received a strong night attacking from Kennedy Gravelle, who finished with a team-high of 18 kills in the win. Madison Carsten added 11 kills and 11 digs as the Wolverines earned the sweep of Pillager. Katelyn Gardner and Ashley Lepinski finished with five kills each in the victory as well.

Courtny Warren added eight digs, while MacKenzie Carsten finished with 36 set assists.

The Wolverines improved to 13-5 overall on the season and 6-0 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines take on Sebeka with a chance to lock up the conference. Henning has one conference loss, while New York Mills has two.

WDC def. Pillager 25-14, 25-17, 25-17

WDC-Kennedy Gravelle 18K, 2AS, 2B; Madison Carsten 11K, 11D, 1AS; Katelyn Gardner 5K, 1D, 2B; Ashley Lepinski 5K, 1D; Lauryn Gravelle 1K, 1B; Courtny Warren 8D; MacKenzie Carsten 4D, 36SA; Mari Grendahl 2D: Hailey Wiederich 2D.



