The Barnesville Trojans continued their success over the Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines on the volleyball court with a 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18 victory on Oct. 7 in Barnesville.

The Trojans eliminated the Wolverines from the Section 6A playoffs a year ago and followed it up with win streak snapping victory on Oct. 7. The Wolverines entered the contest with an eight match winning streak but couldn't get the momentum back after winning the first game against Barnesville 25-20.

Kennedy Gravelle finished with 21 kills, while Madison Carsten added 16. Ashley Lepinski finished with four for the Wolverines. MacKenzie Carsten ended with 39 set assists and Courtny Warren led the team with 14 digs.

It was the first loss for the Wolverines against a section opponent and dropped the Wolverines to 12-5 overall on the season. The Wolverines return to action against Pillager in Pillager on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Barnesville def. Wadena-DC 20-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-18

WDC- Kennedy Gravelle 21K, 4D; Madison Carsten 16K, 5D; Lauryn Gravelle 3K; Ashley Lepinski 4K, 2D; Katelyn Gardner 2K; MacKenzie Carsten 1K, 2D, 39SA; Courtny Warren 14D; Laura Krause 1D.