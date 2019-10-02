The Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball team took its six match winning streak on the road for a non-conference clash with Breckenridge. The Wolverines extended it with a 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 29-27 victory over the Cowgirls on Oct. 1 in Breckenridge.

The Wolverines continued to use the dominant attack of Kennedy Gravelle and Madison Carsten. Gravelle finished with a team-high of 27 kills, while Carsten added 13. Ashley Lepinski finished with six kills in the win as well for the Wolverines.

Courtny Warren led the Wolverines with 16 digs, while Laura Krause had two ace serves in the win. MacKenzie Carsten finished the match with 46 set assists.

The Wolverines improved to 11-4 overall and return to action with a Park Region Conference clash on Oct. 3 when they host New York Mills at 7:30 p.m. at the Wadena-DC High School gymnasium.

WDC def. Breckenridge 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 29-27

WDC: Kennedy Gravelle 27K, 4D, 1AS, 3B; Madison Carsten 13K, 11D; Ashley Lepinski 6K, 1D, 1B; Lauryn Gravelle 4K; Katelyn Gardner 3K, 1B; Courtny Warren 16D; MacKenzie Carsten 1D, 46SA; Hailey Wiederich 1AS; Laura Krause 2AS.



