Wadena-DC rolls in Park Region Conference finale

The Wolverines finished in a three-way tie for second place in the Park Region Conference with Verndale and Henning as all three teams posted identical 5-2 marks. If the playoffs where to start today, Wadena-DC would be the No. 3 seed in the North of Section 6A, behind New York Mills and Barnesville.

Ashley Adams finished with 13 kills and 16 set assists, while Kennedy Gravelle added 12 kills. Kylee Hopp finished with six in the victory over Menahga.

The service game continued to help the Wolverines as they had just three service errors in the sweep. Kyla Ness, Courtny Warren and MacKenzie Carsten had perfect service nights, while Adams, Warren, Madison Carsten and Mari Grendahl recorded ace serves in the win.

Warren led the team with 15 digs.

The Wolverines sit at 11-8 overall and finish the regular season with a tournament in Moorhead on Oct. 18 and 19.

Wadena-DC def. Menahga (25-15, 25-22, 25-16)

WDC: Ashley Adams 13K, 12D, 3AS, 16SA; Kylee Hopp 6K, 3D; Kennedy Gravelle 12K, 1D, 1B; Laura Krause 1K; Madison Carsten 6K, 9D, 1AS; Courtny Warren 15D, 1AS, 2SA; MacKenzie Carsten 3D, 12SA; Kyla Ness 6D, 1SA.