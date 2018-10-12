Balanced attack leads Wadena-DC to road win

The Wolverines rebounded from a tough 3-2 defeat to Breckenridge with the road win over the Trojans. The victory gives the Wolverines a 4-2 record in conference play. They sit two games behind New York Mills and a half-game back of both Verndale and Henning, who are 4-1 in conference play.

Ashley Adams finished with 15 kills, while Kylee Hopp added 13 and Kennedy Gravelle finished with 12 kills. Madison Carsten added nine kills as well.

Courtny Warren led the team with 31 digs, while Kyla Ness and Carsten closed the night with 11 digs. The service game was on again for the Wolverines when they had one missed serve. Adams, Ness, MacKenzie Carsten, Madison Carsten and Mari Grendahl had perfect nights at the service line.

MacKenzie Carsten dished out 22 assists, while Adams handed out 19.

Wadena-DC sits at 10-8 overall and 4-2 in the Park Region Conference. The Wolverines have one regular season conference contest left when they travel to Menahga on Oct. 16. The Wolverines close the regular season with a tournament in Moorhead on Oct. 19.

Wadena-DC def. Sebeka (27-25, 25-17, 25-17)

WDC: Ashley Adams 15K, 2AS, 10D, 1B, 19SA; Kylee Hopp 13K, 6D, 2B; Kennedy Gravelle 12K, 1D, 3B; Madison Carsten 9K, 11D, 1B; MacKenzie Carsten 1K, 6D, 22SA; Lauryn Gravelle 1K, 1B; Courtny Warren 31D, 2SA; Kyla Ness 11D, 2AS, 2SA; Mari Grendahl 4D; Summer Pettit 2D; Katelyn Gardner 1D.