Wadena-DC overpowers Pillager in conference match

Kennedy Gravelle finished with 12 kills, while Ashley Adams added 11 to help overpower the visiting Huskies.

The Huskies struggled to contain the front row of Wadena-DC during the 3-0 sweep for the Wolverines. Along with the strong hitting in the front row, the Wolverines used a strong service attack which kept the Huskies from getting momentum during the match.

The Wolverines dished out nine aces during the game with just two service errors. Mari Grendahl, Ashley Adams, MacKenzie Carsten and Courtny Warren had long service runs for Wadena-DC. Adams led the way with five ace serves and was 20 of 21 at the service line. MacKenzie Carsten, Warren, Grendahl and Hailey Wiederich were perfect from the line.

Warren led the way in the back row with 20 digs, while Adams added 10. Madison Carsten finished with eight, while Kyla Ness pitched in with seven.

Adams dished out a team high 14 assists, while MacKenzie Carsten finished with nine.

The win moves the Wolverines to 3-2 in Park Region Conference play and 9-7 overall. The Wolverines are back home on Oct. 8 when they host Barnesville in a key Section 6A contest. The Trojans are 17-6 overall and 7-0 against section opponents. The two teams met in last year’s Sub-Section finals with Wadena-DC earning the 3-0 victory over the Trojans.

Wadena-DC def. Pillager (25-15, 25-14, 25-10)

WDC: Kennedy Gravelle 12K, 2D, 3B; Ashley Adams 11K, 10D, 5AS, 1B, 14SA; Kylee Hopp 3K, 2D, 1SA; Madison Carsten 2K, 8D, 1B; Courtny Warren 20D, 2AS, 1SA; Kyla Ness 7D, 1AS; MacKenzie Carsten 4D, 9SA; Mari Grendahl 1D; Hailey Wiederich 1D, 1AS.