Wolverines return to the win column at home

It was a strong bounceback victory after falling to New York Mills in straight sets. The Wolverines now have won four of their last five games, moving their record to 8-7 on the season.

A balanced attack led by Ashley Adams and Kennedy Gravelle up front helped the Wolverines to the win. Adams finished with 10 kills while Gravelle added nine. Kylee Hopp added five kills as well.

The Wolverines continued to be strong from the service line. Adams, Gravelle, Courtny Warren, Madison Carsten and Mari Grendahl all recorded ace serves. The Wolverines had three service errors in the game compared to their five ace serves.

Warren was flying all over the back row with 19 digs, while Madison Carsten added 11 and Adams finished with 10. MacKenzie Carsten finished with 13 set assists and Adams dished out 11.

The Wolverines return to the court when they take on Pillager at 7:30 p.m. in Wadena on Oct. 4.

Wadena-DC def. Breckenridge (25-11, 25-14, 25-19)

WDC: Ashley Adams 10K, 10D, 1AS, 11SA; Kylee Hopp 5K, 2D, 2B; Kennedy Gravelle 9K, 1D, 1AS, 3B; Courtny Warren 1K, 19D, 1AS; Madison Carsten 2K, 11D, 1AS; Kyla Ness 7D; Lauryn Gravelle 3D, 1B; Mari Grendahl 1D, 1AS; MacKenzie Carsten 13SA.