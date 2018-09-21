Wadena-DC gets win over conference rival

The victory gave the Wolverines their second win in Park Region Conference play and moved them to 2-1 against conference foes.

The Wolverines were on the attack with Kennedy Gravelle leading the surge. She finished with 15 kills. Ashley Adams added 11 and Kylee Hopp finished with nine.

Morgan Glenz led the way for the Pirates. She recorded 25 kills, while Alyssa Thompson finished with seven. Allison Olson and Tess Jones finished with six kills each.

Courtny Warren had 17 digs for the Wolverines, while Madison Carsten added 14 for Wadena-DC. Adams dished out 24 assists, while MacKenzie Carsten helped with 14.

The Wolverines improved their record to 6-6 and 2-1 in the Park Region Conference. Verndale dropped to 9-6 and 2-1 in the Park Region Conference.

The Wolverines return home on Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. when they host Pelican Rapids.

Wadena-DC def. Verndale (25-23, 14-25, 25-20, 25-23)

WDC: Kennedy Gravelle 15K, 4D, 1B; Ashley Adams 11K, 13D, 2AS, 1B, 24SA; Kylee Hopp 9K, 6D; Madison Carsten 7K, 14D, 1AS; Kyla Ness 13D, 1AS; Courtny Warren 17D; Laura Krause 3D; Mackenzie Carsten 6D, 14SA; Hailey Wiederich 1D; Summer Pettit 1D.

VERN: Allison Olsson 6K, 2D; Alyssa Thompson 1AS, 7K, 19D; Mardi Ehrmantraut 2AS, 38SA, 9D; Morgan Glenz 25K, 31D; Tess Jones 6K, 4SA, 16D; Sarah Barrett 5K, 7D; Molly Brownlow, 3SA, 22D.