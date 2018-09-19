Wolverines snap skid with road win at Detroit Lakes

The two former Mid-State rivals squared off with the Wolverines going on the attack and gaining momentum on the key points. Kennedy Gravelle led the Wolverines with 13 kills, while Ashley Adams and Kylee Hopp added six.

“Obviously, we hit better than we did against Henning. Thirty-two hitting errors are not going to win you too many games,” Wadena-DC head coach Sue Volkmann said. “We still had more hitting errors than I would like to see, but it was better than it has been.”

The service game was strong for the Wolverines in keeping the Lakers potent hitting attack off-balance. Mari Grendahl had a strong night a the line with a pair of big rallies. She was 14 of 14 with three ace serves.

“She is a really good server and has a lot of movement on the ball,” Volkmann said. “She can put it where she wants too. It’s been her second or third year that she has played that role for us. She does well coming on the floor, playing defense after her serve.”

Volkmann said the Wolverines are capable of being a good defensive team, but sometimes they lose focus, but she said their defense is something the team prides itself on.

Breanna Price paced the Lakers with 10 kills, while Teeya Doppler finished with nine and Anna Cihak added eight.

The win snaps a four game losing streak for the Wolverines. The Wolverines improved to 5-6 overall and takes on Verndale on Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in Wadena.

***Editor’s Note***

It was reported in the Sept. 20th edition of the Wadena Pioneer Journal that Wadena-DC beat Henning, it was Henning that won the fifth set 16-14 and not Wadena-DC. The Pioneer Journal apologizes for the error.

Wadena-DC def. Detroit Lakes (25-18, 25-22, 25-21)

DL statistics

Digs: Anna Cihak 6, Autumn Kulik 6, Faith Keller 5, Teeya Doppler 5, Annie Campbell 4, Courtnee Ziegler 2, Maren Daggett 2, Jocelyn Patnaude 1.

Blocks: Patnaude 1, 1 assist. Bre Price 1 assist. Kills: Price 10, Doppler 9, Cihak 8, Patnaude 4, Campbell 2, Keller 1, Gabby Fredrickson 1. Assists: Ziegler 19, Daggett 14, Doppler 1. Aces: Ziegler 2, Doppler 1, Cihak 1.

W-DC statistics:

Kills: Kennedy Gravelle 13, Ashley Adams 6, Kylee Hopp 6, Madison

Carsten 4, MacKenzie Carsten 1, Lauren Gravelle 1. Digs: Courtny Warren 13, Madison Carsten 13, Ashley Adams 6, Kennedy Gravelle 6, Kyla Ness 5, MacKenzie Carsten 4, Lauryn Gravelle 3, Mari Grendahl 2, Kylee Hopp 1, Laura Krause 1. Blocks: Ashley Adams 2, Kylee Hopp 1,Kennedy Gravelle 1, Lauryn Gravelle 1. Assists: Ashley Adams 18, MacKenzie Carsten 8.