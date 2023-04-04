UMC pitcher Dykhoff honored by conference, region and nationally for big win streak

WADENA - University of Minnesota Crookston pitcher Jake Dykhoff reached lofty heights this week when he was recognized at the NCAA Division II national, regional and conference levels for his recent pitching outings for the Golden Eagles.

Jake Dykhoff named NSIC pitcher of the week. Contributed / University of Minnesota Crookston

Meanwhile, Jake also was busy making news with his younger brother, Josh, when the siblings were named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Player of the Week and Pitcher of the Week respectively after big performances this past week.

Josh Dykhoff was named NSIC player of the week. Contributed / University of Minnesota Crookston

The Dykhoff brothers are both former Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverine baseball players, who now compete together for UMC’s Golden Eagles, which currently are leading the NSIC baseball standings with a 7-1 mark in conference play. The college calls Crookston, Minn., home.

According to a NSIC conference press release early this week, it is believed to be the first time in the conference’s history that siblings received the player and pitching awards in the same week. Additionally, according to the college, the Dykhoffs are the first Golden Eagle siblings in any sport to win a weekly award from the conference in the same week.

That announcement was followed by the news that Jake was named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Central Region Pitcher of the Week for the same outstanding performance in the past week. The Central Region of NCAA DII Baseball comprises three conferences – the Great American Conference, the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – featuring 39 programs spanning nine states. The NCBWA Central Region committee consists of 15 voters with five representatives each from the GAC, MIAA and NSIC.

Then, just a day later, news broke that Jake was named the National College Baseball Writers Association NCAA Division II National Pitcher of the Week.

Josh Dykhoff, former Wadena-Deer Creek baseball player, batting for the Universtiy of Minnesota Crookston. Contributed / University of Minnesota Crookston

Josh, a freshman who pitches and plays first base for the Golden Eagles, batted .412 (7-of-17) in UMC’s five-game stretch versus Winona (Minn.) State University and Concordia University of St. Paul from March 21 through March 26. He scored seven runs, added a double, three home runs and seven RBIs as UMC won four and lost only one in the stretch.

Dykhoff helped the Golden Eagle offense score 27 runs in three games against Concordia, and notably in the March 26 10-0 win over CSP, he batted 3-of-3, with two runs scored, a home run and four RBIs.

Jake, a senior pitcher for the Golden Eagles, earned his fourth straight win for UMC with a 7-inning, complete-game shutout against Concordia-St. Paul on March 25. The righthander tied the program’s single-game record with 14 punchouts, scattering two hits and a walk in a dominant effort. Through six starts in 2023, Dykhoff has gone 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA and a 49:9 K:BB ratio across 38.1 innings.

This is the second time this season that Dykhoff was named the NSIC Pitcher of the Week, the first being awarded the first week of March.

