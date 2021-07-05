Wadena-Deer Creek's track and field team made history this season when both the boys and girls teams won the Park Region Conference championship. Senior Mikaela Malone and eighth grader Amber Collins went to the state tournament for the long jump and 400 meter dash, respectively. Those weren't the team's only successes, however. Eleven members of the team — six girls and five boys — also made it into the high school record book in 12 events.

Mikaela Malone

In addition to her state tournament appearance, Malone also made the record book for the 200 meter dash, taking the ninth spot with a time of 27.13. Malone set records in 2019 as well, taking the second spot in the 100 meter dash and owning the long jump record with a distance of 17 feet 5 1/2 inches. The top 10 fastest times in WDC High School history are listed below

200 Meter Dash

Bonnie Steinbach 25.59 (1983) Lisa Evans 26.4 (1982) Becca Immonen 26.53 (2000) Brittney Noon 26.7 (2009) Valerie Schreeve 26.78 (1984) Lori Skillings 26.89 (1998) Amy Loween 27.0 (1998) Keiann Steward 27.04 (2012) Mikaela Malone 27.13 (2021) Ellie Miron 27.2 (2018)

Amber Collins

Collins not only participated in the 400 meter dash in the state tournament this year, she also set the record for third fastest time in WDC history with a time of 60.36.

400 Meter Dash

Bonnie Steinbach 57.78 (1985) Stacy Steinbach 59.66 (1987) Amber Collins 60.36 (2021) Avery Burest 60.61 (2002) Cindy Beaver 60.70 (1982) Elissa Buresh 62.55 (1999) Charley Cantrell 62.63 (2010) Casey McGraw 62.75 (1998) Jessica Saige 63.02 (2007) Nola White 63.29 (1991)

Kira Sweeney

Competing in long distance running, Sweeney had the eighth fastest time in school history in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:30.38.

1600 Meter Run

Ann Miles 5:08.61 (1980) Julie McGraw 5:12.95 (1994) Casey McGraw 5:14.87 (1997) Johanna Olson 5:15.52 (1994) Katie Lorentz 5:26.44 (1998) Charley Cantrell 5:28.44 (2011) Bonnie Steinbach 5:30.20 (1981) Kira Sweeney 5:30.38 (2021) Kennedy Gravelle 5:34.19 (2016) Hannah Toedter 5:36.64 (2009)

Isabelle Larson

Larson had a productive and successful season, making it into the record book for three events. She took the tenth spot in the high jump with a height of 4 feet 10 inches and had the fourth farthest triple jump at 34 feet 5 inches. She also has the sixth best pole vault in school history with a height of 8 feet 6 inches.

Kylee Collins

Joining Larson in the record book for pole vault is Collins, who took the seventh spot with a height of 8 feet.

Pole Vault

1. Brigetta Berg 10'3" (2009)

2. Autumn Jahnke 10'2" (2015)

3. Becca Immonen 9'6" (2001)

3. Monica Stearns 9'6" (1999)

5. Kasey Theisen 8'7" (2015)

6. Liz Peterson 8'6" (2015)

6. Isabelle Larson 8'6" (2021)

8. Kylee Collins 8' (2021)

9. Hailey Peterson 7'6" (2019)

9. Cally Johannes 7'6" (2006)

9. Kelsey Johnston 7'6" (2003)

High Jump

1. Holly Thompson 5'5 1/2" (1985)

2. Stacy Davis 5'3" (1995)

3. Carrie Higgs 5'2" (1989)

4. DeAnn Foley 5'1" (1981)

4. Alexa Hoffman 5'1" (2006)

6. Rachel Craig 5'0" (2011)

6. Jessica White 5'0" (1991)

8. Coleen Roggenkamp 4'10 1/2" (1991)

9. Isabelle Larson 4'10" (2021)

9. Kennedy Gravelle 4'10" (2018)

Triple Jump

Alyson Daigneault 35'6 1/2" (2017) Heather Tichy 35'4" (1999) Danyel Post 35'2 1/4" (2014) Isabelle Larson 34'5" (2021) Alyssa Hay 33'9 3/4" (2003) Stacy Davis 33'9" (1996) Monica Stearns 33'5 3/4" (1998) Kerby Johnson 33'4 1/2" (1999) Amber Martin 31'5 1/2" (1993) Marilyn Goeden 30'8 1/2" (2001)

Madison Packer

Packer joined Malone in the top 10 in the long jump, tying for ninth farthest distance with a jump of 15 feet 7 inches.

Long Jump

1. Mikaela Malone 17'5 1/2" (2019)

2. Missy Beaver 16'8" (1985)

3. Monica Stearns 16'7 1/2" (1998)

4. Alyson Daigneault 16'5 3/4" (2016)

5. Monica Heltemes 16'5" (1999)

6. Alexa Hoffman 15'11 1/2" (2007)

7. Heather Tichy 15'8 1/2" (1999)

8. Marty Carew 15'7 1/2" (1981)

9. Madison Packer 15'7" (2021)

9. Julie Carew 15'7" (1980)

Brady Domier

For the boys team, Domier just cracked the top 10 in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.4 seconds, and he also entered the record book tied for the seventh spot for pole vault with a height of 12 feet 6 inches.

Charlie Bushinger

Bushinger tied Domier in pole vault with a height of 12 feet 6 inches, so they share the seventh spot. Bushinger also had the fifth farthest distance in school history in the triple jump at 40 feet 2 1/2 inches.

Aiden Larsen

Larson had the third farthest jump in school history in the triple jump with a distance of 40 feet 8 inches.

100 Meter Dash

1. Eric Carlson 10.9 (1997)

1. Kip Browne 10.9 (1969)

3. Tom Carew 11.0 (1950)

4. Konnor Stueve 11.2 (2017)

5. Chase Domier 11.29 (2018)

6. Jonathan Pantages 11.3 (2018)

6. Tom Kraemer 11.3 (1978)

6. Mike Schwartzold 11.3 (1982)

9. Morgan Crain 11.37 (1999)

10. Jim Foley 11.4 (1986)

10. Brady Domier 11.4 (2021)

Pole Vault

1. Chuck Richter 13'6" (1987)

2. Jeff Reineccius 13'3" (1975)

3. Cody Wheeler 13' (2019)

3. Mike Richards 13' (1996)

3. Kip Browne 13' (1969)

6. Brent Grangruth 12'8 1/2" (1967)

7. Kevin Tabery 12'6" (1973)

7. Brian Olson 12'6" (2003)

7. Charlie Bushinger 12'6" (2021)

7. Brady Domier 12'6" (2021)





Triple Jump

Eric Wirta 42'3 1/2" (1999) Cade Kapphahn 41' 1/4" (2019) Aiden Larsen 40'8" (2021) Hunter Hawkins 40' 3 1/2" (2018) Charlie Bushinger 40'2 1/2" (2021) Britt Hamann 40'1" (1989) Tom Foley 33'9 1/2" (1996) Jeb Johnson 39'6" (1998) Craig Boehne 39'4 1/4" (1982) Kelly Knutson 39'4" (1996)

Cole Dunker

Dunker ended his senior year with the ninth fastest time in school history in the 300 meter intermediate hurdles.

300 Intermediate Hurdles

1. Eric Asfeld 38.16 (2006)

2. Robert Pudas 40.1 (1981)

3. Morgan Crain 40.13 (1998)

4. Tim Rude 41.2 (1986)

5. Glen Steinbach 41.7 (1987)

6. Jeb Johnson 41.88 (1998)

7. Darin Meyer 42.2 (1993)

8. Casey Scheller 42.71 (2001)

9. Cole Dunker 42.82 (2021)

10. Wyatt Peterson 43.0 (2019)

10. Keith Luna 43.0 (1975)

Lyrik Haug

The final member of the track and field team to make the school record book this season was Lyrik Haug, who tied for sixth highest jump in the high jump event with a height of 5 feet 10 inches.

High Jump

1. Craig Boehne 6'6 1/4" (1982)

2. Jonathan Pantages 6'5" (2018)

3. Dave Foley 6'3" (1977)

4. Brad Willis 6'1 1/2" (1978)

5. Roger Olson 6' (1975)

6. Dustin Anderson 5'10" (1999)

6. Travis Collins 5'10" (1995)

6. Ullrich Mempel 5'10" (1992)

6. Gary Foley 5'10" (1983)

6. Lyrik Haug 5'10" (2021)