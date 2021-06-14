Wadena-Deer Creek competed in the Section 6A track and field finals Thursday, June 10, in Fergus Falls, and two Wolverines qualified for the state track and field meet by winning their events. Senior Mikaela Malone will compete in the long jump, and eighth grader Amber Collins will compete in the 400 meter dash Friday, June 18.

Malone won the long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 4.5 inches to advance to state. Collins won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.36 to qualify for the state meet.

The top two individuals in each event and the top two relays at the section finals qualified for the state meet. Several Wolverines just missed qualifying for state by placing third. On the girls team, senior Kira Sweeney took third in the 3200 meter run, freshman Isabelle Larson placed third in the triple jump, and Malone placed third in the 100 meter dash. On the boys team, senior Cole Dunker placed third in the 300 meter hurdles, and Brady Domier took third in the pole vault.

Placing fifth in sections were the girls 4x800 meter relay team of Emma Mehl, Emma Ries, Johanna Brunsberg, and Kira Sweeney and the boys 4x400 meter relay team of Aiden Larson, MJ Lunde, Dunker, and Domier. Madison Packer also had a fifth place finish for the girls team in the long jump.

Lauryn Gravelle earned a sixth place finish in the discus, and the boys 4x200 meter relay team of D'Andre Hammond, Domier, Dunker, and Larson also finished sixth in the section finals.

Head coach Marc Reynolds said it was a good meet for those who participated.

"Overall, it was a great meet for WDC, with many kids making their first appearance at the section meet and many underclassmen who gained valuable experience from the meet," he said.

Malone and Collins will compete Friday, June 18, at St. Michael-Albertville High School starting at 3:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the following link: https://www.vancoevents.com/us/events/landing?eid=8743&embed=1

Section 6A Track and Field Championship

WDC Girls Individual Results

100m dash-3 Mikaela Malone, 13.01; 400m dash-1 Amber Collins, 1:00.36; 800m run-13 Amber Collins, 2:47.94; 3200m run-3 Kira Sweeney, 12:34.76; 12 Emma Ries, 14:42.49; 4x100m relay-8 Mikaela Malone, Madison Packer, Kylee Collins, Britta Sweeney, 54.16; 4x800m relay-5 Johanna Brunsberg, Emma Mehl, Emma Ries, Amber Collins, 10:50.75; Shot Put-8 Ellie Hale, 30-06; Discus-6 Lauryn Gravelle, 92-00; Pole Vault-7 Isabelle Larson, 8-06; 8 Kylee Collins, 8-00; Long Jump-1 Mikaela Malone, 17-04.50; 5 Madison Packer, 15-05; Triple Jump-3 Isabelle Larson, 34-03.50

WDC Boys Individual Results

400m dash-14 MJ Lunde, 56.93; 800m run-14 Bjorn Brunsberg, 2:17.13; 110m hurdles-12 Aiden Larson, 18.13; 300m hurdles-3 Cole Dunker, 42.94; 4x100m relay-7 Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Charlie Bushinger, 47.66; 4x200m relay-6 Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Aiden Larson, Cole Dunker, 1:37.19; 4x400m relay-5 Cole Dunker, Aiden Larson, MJ Lunde, Brady Domier, 3:47.70; High Jump-9 Lyrik Haug, 5-05; Pole Vault-3 Brady Domier, 12-00; 9 Charlie Bushinger, 9-06; Long Jump-12 D'Andre Hammond, 18-00.50; Triple Jump-10 Aiden Larson, 39-03