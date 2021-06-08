More than 20 athletes on the Wadena-Deer Creek track and field team qualified for the Section 6A Championship at the Sub-Section 22 meet hosted by Wadena Thursday, June 3. The girls team placed third and the boys fourth in the qualifying meet.

The top five individuals in each event and top two relays automatically advance to the section championships, and the next two fastest relays in the section pick up wild card entries as well.

The girls team was led by seniors Mikaela Malone and Kira Sweeney. Malone won the long jump and 100 meter dash, and Sweeney won the 3200 meter run. Eighth grader Amber Collins won the 400 meter dash, and Lauryn Gravelle threw a personal record of more than 100 feet in the discus throw for first place. The 4x100 meter relay team of Malone, Madison Packer, Kylee Collins, and Britta Sweeney ran a season-best time of 53.37 to win the event, according to head coach Marc Reynolds.

Finishing in second place was the 4x800 meter relay team of Emma Mehl, Johanna Brunsberg, Emma Ries, and Amber Collins. Ellie Hale also threw a personal record of 30' 11" to take second place in the shot put.

Collins took third in the 800 meter run, as did Packer in the long jump. The 4x400 meter relay team of Britta Sweeney, Addyson Gravelle, Emma Schmitz, and Kelanie Oldakowksi also finished in third place.

Taking fourth place was the 4x200 meter relay team of Malone, Isabelle Larson, Addyson Gravelle, and Packer, and Larson also picked up a fourth place finish in the pole vault and a fifth place finish in the triple jump. Kylee Collins also finished in fifth place in the pole vault.

Senior captain Cole Dunker led the boys team and won the 300 meter hurdles. Brady Domier took second place in the pole vault, and the 4x200 meter relay team of Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Aiden Larson, and Dunker also took second place in their best race of the season, according to Reynolds.

Larson took third place in the 110 meter hurdles and fourth place in the triple jump. Lyrik Haug was third in the high jump, and Hammond was third in the long jump and set a new personal record. MJ Lunde finished in fifth place in the 400m dash. Also advancing to the section championships are Bjorn Brunsberg in the 800 meter run and Charlie Bushinger in the pole vault.

The boys 4x400 meter relay team of Dunker, Larson, Lunde, and Domier finished in third place but picked up a wild card with their time to advance to the section meet. The 4x100 meter relay team of Domier, Hammond, Teshe Loer, and Bushinger also picked up a wild card advancement, finishing in fourth place in the meet.

The Section 6A Championship will be Thursday, June 10, at Fergus Falls High School. Field events will begin at 11 a.m. The top two individuals and the top two relay teams advance to the Minnesota State High School League meet in St. Michael-Albertville High School June 17-19.

Girls Team Results

Perham 153, Otter Tail Central 122, Wadena-Deer Creek 111, Breckenridge 54, New York Mills 36, United North Central 32, Parkers Prairie 24, Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 17, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 8

WDC Girls Individual Results (* indicates qualifying for Section 6A Championship)

100m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 13.41*; 10 Lydia Oldakowski, 14.60; 13 Britta Sweeney, 14.76; 200m dash-12 Kylee Collins, 30.87; 16 Lydia Oldakowski, 31.71; 17 Jenna Domier, 31.83; 400m dash-1 Amber Collins, 1:01.56*; 10 Emma Schmitz, 1:10.87; 800m run-3 Amber Collins, 2:41.08*; 6 Johanna Brunsberg, 2:45.50; 13 Emma Mehl, 2:53.16; 3200m run-1 Kira Sweeney, 12:47.59*; 5 Emma Ries, 13:57.12*; 100m hurdles-6 Madison Packer, 18.33; 8 Kelanie Oldakowski, 20.04; 11 Charli Snyder, 21.94; 300m hurdles-11 Charli Snyder, 1:01.68; 12 Kelanie Oldakowski, 1:03.89; 13 Megan Hamelau, 1:06.10; 4x100m relay-1 Mikaela Malone, Madison Packer, Kylee Collins, Britta Sweeney, 53.37*; 4x200m relay-4 Mikaela Malone, Isabelle Larson, Addyson Gravelle, Madison Packer, 1:54.82; 4x400m relay-3 Britta Sweeney, Addyson Gravelle, Emma Schmitz, Kelanie Oldakowski, 4:43.78; 4x800m relay-2 Johanna Brunsberg, Emma Mehl, Emma Ries, Amber Collins, 10:38.79*; Pole Vault-4 Isabelle Larson, 8-06*; 5 Kylee Collins, 8-00*; 6 Britta Sweeney, 5-06; Long Jump-1 Mikaela Malone, 17-02.50*; 3 Madison Packer, 15-06.75*; 13 Addyson Gravelle, 13-08.75; Triple Jump-5 Isabelle Larson, 33-06.75*; 13 Addyson Gravelle, 29-03.25; Shot Put-2 Ellie Hale, 30-11*; 7 Lauryn Gravelle, 27-10.50; 10 Brooke Self, 27-00.50; Discus-1 Lauryn Gravelle, 100-09*; 13 Paige Self, 73-10; 16 Brooke Self, 70-09

Boys Team Results

Perham 146, Parkers Prairie 89, Otter Tail Central 81, Wadena-Deer Creek 69, United North Central 65, Breckenridge 63, Ashby-Brandon-Evansville 46, New York Mills 16, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 11

WDC Boys Individual Results

100m dash-10 Teshe Loer, 12.73; 12 Trevin Torgerson, 13.37; 14 Tayton Lehmann, 13.51; 200m dash-6 Charlie Bushinger, 25.44; 7 Teshe Loer, 26.09; 13 Tayton Lehmann, 28.05; 400m dash-5 MJ Lunde, 58.15*; 12 Isaac Heppner, 1:15.06; 13 Trevin Kern, 1:16.51; 800m run-5 Bjorn Brunsberg, 2:19.94*; 12 Eric Malone, 2:43.20; 1600m run-7 Lane Hoefs, 5:14.63; 3200m run-4 Lane Hoefs, 11:27.39*; 12 Grant Nelson, 13:33.03; 110m hurdles-3 Aiden Larson, 17.79*; 300m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 43.96*; 7 Lyrik Haug, 54.84; 4x100m relay-4 Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Charlie Bushinger, 46.76; 4x200m relay-2 Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Aiden Larson, Cole Dunker, 1:35.89*; 4x400m relay-3 Cole Dunker, Aiden Larson, MJ Lunde, Brady Domier, 3:43.77; 4x800m relay-5 Grant Nelson, Isaac Heppner, Trevin Kern, Eric Malone, 11:35.62; High Jump-3 Lyrik Haug, 5-08*; Pole Vault-2 Brady Domier, 12-00*; 5 Charlie Bushinger, 9-06*; 7 Isaac Heppner, 7-06; Long Jump-3 D'Andre Hammond, 18-09.50*; 14 Tayton Lehmann, 14-11; 16 Trevin Kern, 13-05.50; Triple Jump-4 Aiden Larson, 39-08.50*; 6 Charlie Bushinger, 39-04; Shot Put-8 Koby Endres, 38-08; 11 Noah Johnson, 34-09; 18 Dylan Wirth, 29-00; Discus-8 Koby Endres, 106-02.50; 12 Noah Johnson, 88-00.50; 19 Dylan Wirth, 79-09