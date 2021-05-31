The Wadena-Deer Creek track and field teams are Park Region Conference champions after winning the meet in Pillager Tuesday, May 25. The girls team won its first conference championship in school history, and the boys team took the title for the third time in four years.

The girls team scored 154 points, edging out Otter Tail Central, who scored 150 points, for first place. In individual events, the 4x800 meter relay team of Emma Mehl, Johanna Brunsberg, Emma Ries, and Megan Hamelau took first place. Mikaela Malone continues to dominate in the sprinting events, winning the 100 meter dash and 200 meter dash. In the middle distance running events, Amber Colllins took first in the 400 meter dash and the 800 meter dash. Kira Sweeney won the 1600 meter run by nearly 11 seconds with a time of 5:49.58.

In the field events, Isabelle Larson won the pole vault, and Malone added another win in the long jump. Lauryn Gravelle rounded out the first place finishes by winning the discus throw for the Wolverines.

The boys team won its third conference title in four years, earning 116 points in the meet. Otter Tail Central took second with 102 points. The boys didn't have as many individual victories as the girls team, but they had a lot of top three finishers. In the track events, Cole Dunker took first in the 300 meter hurdles and second in the 110 meter hurdles, and Bjorn Brunsberg took second place in the 800 meter run. The 4x100 meter relay team of Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, and Lyrik Haug took third place as did the 4x400 meter relay team of Charlie Bushinger, Lane Hoefs, MJ Lunde, and Teshe Loer.

Bushinger won the pole vault, with Domier coming in second place. Aiden Larson got second place in the triple jump, with Bushinger in third place. Dunker also took third place in the long jump. In the high jump, Haug finished third for the Wolverines.

Wadena-Deer Creek hosts the sub-section track and field meet Thursday, June 3. Field events start at 2:30 p.m. and track events start at 4 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at https://www.vancoevents.com/OSO

Girls Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 154, Ottertail Central 150, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 87, Pillager 76, United North Central 42, New York Mills 27, Parkers Prairie 18

WDC Girls Individual Results

4x800m relay-1 Emma Mehl, Johanna Brunsberg, Emma Ries, Megan Hamelau, 11:04.29; 100m hurdles-4 Madison Packer, 18.45; 6 Kelanie Oldakowski, 19.88; 11 Megan Hamelau, 22.04; 100m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 12.72; 4x200m relay-3 Mikaela Malone, Isabelle Larson, Kylee Collins, Addyson Gravelle, 1:56.00; 1600m run-1 Kira Sweeney, 5:49.58; 4x100m relay-2 Madison Packer, Kylee Collins, Addyson Gravelle, Kelanie Oldakowski, 55.32; 400m dash-1 Amber Collins, 1:00.78; 300m hurdles-6 Madison Packer, 54.06; 10 Kelanie Oldakowski, 59.56; 13 Megan Hamelau, 1:01.66; 800m run-1 Amber Collins, 2:34.45; 2 Johanna Brunsberg, 2:36.79; 10 Emma Mehl, 2:54.31; 200m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 27.13; 11 Kylee Collins, 29.99; 3200m run-3 Emma Ries, 13:48.07; 4x400m relay-3 Johanna Brunsberg, Kira Sweeney, Amber Collins, Emma Schmitz, 4:35.39; High Jump-6 Isabelle Larson, 4-04; 9 Amber Collins, 4-02; 12 Megan Hamelau, 4-00; Pole Vault-1 Isabelle Larson, 8-06; 3 Kylee Collins, 7-06; Long Jump-1 Mikaela Malone, 16-11; 4 Madison Packer, 15-07; 17 Addyson Gravelle, 12-10.50; Triple Jump-2 Isabelle Larson, 33-02.75; 10 Addyson Gravelle, 29-00.75; Discus-1 Lauryn Gravelle, 97-02.50; 13 Brooke Self, 68-00.50; 14 Paige Self, 67-04.50; Shot Put-4 Ellie Hale, 30-05; 6 Lauryn Gravelle, 29-11; 9 Brooke Self, 27-08

Boys Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 116, Ottertail Central 102, Pillager 99, Parkers Prairie 98, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 75, United North Central 51, New York Mills 26

WDC Boys Individual Results

4x400m relay-5 MJ Lunde, Lane Hoefs, Eric Malone, Bjorn Brunsberg, 9:51.31; 110m hurdles-2 Cole Dunker, 17.00; 4 Aiden Larson, 17.41; 100m dash-7 D'Andre Hammond, 12.04; 4x200m relay-3 Charlie Bushinger, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Brady Domier, 1:38.34; 1600m run-13 Eric Malone, 6:08.14; 4x100m relay-1 Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Lyrik Haug, 48.35; 400m dash-6 MJ Lunde, 58.19; 300m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 43.15; 3 Aiden Larson, 45.66; 800m run-2 Bjorn Brunsberg, 2:20.59; 10 Isaac Heppner, 2:47.18; 200m dash-4 Brady Domier, 24.23; 5 Cole Dunker, 24.28; 3200m run-5 Lane Hoefs, 11:26.51; 4x400m relay-3 Charlie Bushinger, Lane Hoefs, MJ Lunde, Teshe Loer, 3:56.55; High Jump-3 Lyrik Haug, 5-06; 4 Aiden Larson, 5-04; Pole Vault-1 Charlie Bushinger, 11-00; 2 Brady Domier, 9-06; 5 Isaac Heppner, 6-06; Long Jump-3 Cole Dunker, 19-03.25; 6 D'Andre Hammond, 17-11.50; Triple Jump-2 Aiden Larson, 40-02; 3 Charlie Bushinger, 39-03.50; Discus-7 Koby Endres, 95-10.50; 15 Dylan Wirth, 63-05.50; Shot Put-7 Koby Endres, 35.03; 15 Dylan Wirth, 27-04