Both the boys and girls track teams won the True Team meet for Wadena-Deer Creek Tuesday, May 18, in Pillager, finishing the meet with 25 personal records.

Four members of the girls team were double winners at the meet. Kira Sweeney won the 1600 meter run and 3200 meter run, Amber Collins won the 400 meter dash and 800 meter run, Mikaela Malone won the 100 meter dash and the long jump, and Isabelle Larson won the high jump and pole vault. Larson's high jump of four feet 10 inches moved her to a tie for the 10th best jump in school history, according to head coach Marc Reynolds. Larson took second place in the triple jump with a distance of 34 feet five inches, which puts her at fourth in the school record book. Also taking first in the meet were the 4x200 meter relay team of Malone, Larson, Kylee Collins, and Addyson Gravelle and the 4x800 meter relay team of Collins, Emma Mehl, Emma Ries, and Johanna Brunsberg.

On the boys team, Cole Dunker won the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 42.82, which is the eighth fastest time in school history. Aiden Larson also took first place and moved up in the school record book with a triple jump of 40 feet eight inches. Other winners included Lane Hoefs in the 3200 meter run and Brady Domier in the pole vault.

Second place finishes in the meet for the Wolverines included Charlie Bushinger in the pole vault, Koby Endres in the discus throw, D'Andre Hammond in the 100 meter dash, and the 4x100 meter relay team of Domier, Hammond, Teshe Loer, and Kaden Peterson.

The Wolverines will travel to Pillager for the Park Region Conference meet Tuesday, May 25, at 4 p.m.

Girls Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 176, Osakis 174.50, Ottertail Central 149, Pillager 120.50

WDC Girls Individual Results

100m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 13.37; 11 Kylee Collins, 14.88; 14 Lydia Oldakowski, 15.02; 16 Jenna Domier, 15.23; 200m dash-3 Mikaela Malone, 28.79; 8 Lydia Oldakowski, 30.91; 9 Addyson Gravelle, 31.11; 12 Jenna Domier, 32.09; 400m dash-1 Amber Collins, 1:02.34; 5 Britta Sweeney, 1:09.08; 800m run-1 Amber Collins, 2:31.23; 4 Johanna Brunsberg, 2:39.14; 1600m run-1 Kira Sweeney, 5:34.72; 5 Emma Mehl, 6:32.78; 3200m run-1 Kira Sweeney, 12:31.44; 4 Emma Ries, 13:43.81; 100m hurdles-5 Madison Packer, 18.40; 6 Charli Snyder, 19.36; 7 Kelanie Oldakowski, 19.70; 300m hurdles-5 Madison Packer, 53.99; 7 Charli Snyder, 56.81; 9 Kelanie Oldakowski, 57.72; 4x100m relay-3 Madison Packer, Kylee Collins, Britta Sweney, Addyson Gravelle, 55.66; 4x200m relay-1 Mikaela Malone, Isabelle Larson, Kylee Collins, Addyson Gravelle, 1:56.61; 4x400m relay-3 Kira Sweeney, Britta Sweeney, Johanna Brunsberg, Emma Schmitz, 4:37.77; 4x800m relay-1 Kylee Collins, Emma Mehl, Emma Ries, Johanna Brunsberg, 10:44.24; High Jump-1 Isabelle Larson, 4-10; 8 Amber Collins, 4-04; 12 Megan Hamelau, 3-10; Pole Vault-1 Isabelle Larson, 8-06; 3 Kylee Collins, 8-00; 7 Britta Sweeney, 6-06; 10 Lydia Oldakowski, 5-06; Long Jump-1 Mikaela Malone, 17-01.75; 9 Madison Packer, 14-03; Triple Jump-2 Isabelle Larson, 34-05; 7 Addyson Gravelle, 30-07; Shot Put-3 Lauryn Gravelle, 29-06; 4 Ellie Hale, 29-05.05; Brooke Self, 28-09; Paige Self, 25-04; Discus-4 Lauryn Gravelle, 87-03.50; 7 Brooke Self, 73-00.50; 13 Ellie Hale, 57-08; 14 Ryann Schmidt, 55-02

Boys Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 176, Ottertail Central 159, Pillager 143, Osakis 136

WDC Boys Individual Results

100m dash-2 D'Andre Hammond, 12.60; 6 Teshe Loer, 12.92; 10 Nick Briggs, 13.15; 12 Tayton Lehmann, 13.53; 200m dash-3 Cole Dunker, 24.48; 4 Brady Domier, 24.99; 10 Nick Briggs, 27.78; 12 Tayton Lehmann, 28.50; 400m dash-3 Brady Domier, 58.02; 4 Charlie Bushinger, 58.54; 800m run-3 Bjorn Brunsberg, 2:17.79; 8 MJ Lunde, 2:39.00; 10 Trevin Kern, 2:52.49; 11 Isaac Heppner, 2:55.99; 1600m run-3 Lane Hoefs, 5:10.71; 7 Eric Malone, 5:55.73; 3200m run-1 Lane Hoefs, 11:42.01; 4 Grant Nelson, 12:42.83; 110m hurdles-3 Cole Dunker, 17.51; 4 Aiden Larson, 17.77; 300m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 42.82; 4 Aiden Larson, 45.46; 4x100m relay-2 Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, 47.76; 4x200m relay-3 Charlie Bushinger, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, 1:39.74; 4x400m relay-3 Kaden Peterson, MJ Lunde, Lane Hoefs, Bjorn Brunsberg, 3:55.76; 4x800m relay-3 MJ Lunde, Bjorn Brunsberg, Grant Nelson, Eric Malone, 10:04.46; High Jump-3 Lyrik Haug, 5-06; 4 Aiden Larson, 5-06; Pole Vault-1 Brady Domier, 10-06; 2 Charlie Bushinger, 10-00; 7 Isaac Heppner, 6-00; Long Jump-3 Cole Dunker, 18-11; 4 D'Andre Hammond, 18-03.50; 12 Nick Briggs, 15-08.25; Triple Jump-1 Aiden Larson, 40-08; 3 Charlie Bushinger, 40-00.25; Shot Put-5 Koby Endres, 35-06; 9 Kaden Peterson, 33-06; 12 Noah Johnson, 31-11; 14 Dylan Wirth, 28-10; Discus-2 Koby Endres, 109-04.50; 10 Noah Johnson, 83-10.50; 15 Dylan Wirth, 73-07