The Wadena-Deer Creek boys and girls track teams won the Sam Kelderman Memorial Invite Tuesday, May 13, in Wadena, setting 29 personal records during the meet.

The girls team took first place in nine events and was led by eighth grade standout Amber Collins, who won the 200 and 400 meter dashes. Mikaela Malone picked up wins in the 100 meter dash and the long jump. Kira Sweeney won the 800 meter run, Ellie Hale won the shot put, and Lauryn Gravelle won the discus. The girls 4X200 meter relay team of Malone, Kylee Collins, Isabelle Larson, and Addyson Gravelle took first, as did the 4X400 meter relay team of Amber Collins, Kira Sweeney, Britta Sweeney, and Johanna Brunsberg. The 4X800 meter relay team of Leah Osberg, Emma Ries, Macey Goeden, and Brunsberg also got a win for the Wolverines.

The boys team won five events and were led by double winner Cole Dunker in the 110 and 300 meter hurdles. Charlie Bushinger won the pole vault and Bjorn Brunsberg won the 800 meter run. The 4X100 meter relay team of Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, and Kaden Peterson ran their fastest time of the season, 46.92, for the win.

The team travels to Pillager Tuesday, May 18, for the True Team quadrangular. Field events start at 3:45 p.m., and track events start at 4:30 p.m.

Girls Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 242.666, Pillager 154, New York Mills 115.333, Pine River-Backus 50, Browerville 40

WDC Girls Individual Results

100m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 13.65; 5 Addyson Gravelle, 14.77; 9 Ellie Hale, 15.32; 10 Lydia Oldakowski, 15.74; 200m dash-1 Amber Collins, 28.60; 2 Mikaela Malone, 28.68; 6 Kylee Collins, 30.39; 400m dash-1 Amber Collins, 1:01.42; 4 Britta Sweeney, 1:09.46; 5 Emma Schmitz, 1:11.61; 800m run-1 Kira Sweeney, 2:30.41; 3 Johanna Brunsberg, 2:42.04; 7 Emma Mehl, 2:54.46; 8 Leah Osberg, 2:55.41; 10 Macey Goeden, 3:06.10; 1600m run-2 Emma Ries, 6:13.00; 4 Emma Mehl, 6:29.00; 100m hurdles-3 Charli Snyder, 19.26; 3 Madison Packer, 19.29; 6 Kelanie Oldakowski, 23.67; 300m hurdles-2 Madison Packer, 53.43; 4 Charli Snyder, 58.77; 4x100m relay-2 Madison Packer, Amber Collins, Britta Sweeney, Lydia Oldakowski, 55.09; 4x200m relay-1 Mikaela Malone, Kylee Collins, Isabelle Larson, Addyson Gravelle, 1:57.73; 4x400m relay-1 Amber Collins, Kira Sweeney, Britta Sweeney, Johanna Brunsberg, 4:32.00; 4x800m relay-1 Leah Osberg, Emma Ries, Macey Goeden, Johanna Brunsberg, 11:45.00; High Jump-2 Isabelle Larson, 4-06; 6 Amber Collins, 4-00; Pole Vault-2 Kylee Collins, 8-00; 2 Isabelle Larson, 8-00; 5 Britta Sweeney, 6-06; Long Jump-1 Mikaela Malone, 16-03.75; 3 Madison Packer, 14-09.75; 6 Charli Snyder, 13-02.50; 10 Addyson Gravelle, 12-07.25; 15 Emma Schmitz, 11-03; Triple Jump-3 Isabelle Larson, 32-01; 6 Addyson Gravelle, 27-07.75; Shot Put-1 Ellie Hale, 29-03; 2 Brooke Self, 28-05.50; 3 Lauryn Gravelle, 27-10.50; 5 Paige Self, 26-04; 15 Ryann Schmidt, 17-09.50; Discus-1 Lauryn Gravelle, 94-05; 6 Brooke Self, 67-05; 8 Ellie Hale, 67-00; 10 Gracie Arm, 64-00.50; 12 Ryann Schmidt, 62-05; 15 Paige Self, 58-03.50; 16 Jennifer Varella, 54-07; 17 Joanna Aho, 51-09

Boys Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 196, Pillager 127, Browerville 89, New York Mills 74, Pine River-Backus 60

WDC Boys Individual Results

100m dash-4 D'Andre Hammond, 12.29; 8 Nick Briggs, 12.97; 12 Nate Heppner, 14.27; 200m dash-2 Cole Dunker, 24.58; 4 Teshe Loer, 25.67; 7 Nick Briggs, 27.07; 12 Nate Heppner, 29.47; 400m dash-2 Brady Domier, 58.52; 4 Charlie Bushinger, 59.25; 7 Trevin Kern, 1:12.76; 800m run-1 Bjorn Brunsberg, 2:20.87; 4 MJ Lunde, 2:29.26; 1600m run-2 Lane Hoefs, 5:26.00; 6 Eric Malone, 6:02.00; 3200m run-2 Grant Nelson, 13:10.02; 110m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 17.34; 2 Aiden Larson, 17.89; 300m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 43.81; 2 Aiden Larson, 45.50; 4x100m relay-1 Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, 46.92; 4x200m relay-2 WDC A, 1:38.84; 4x400m relay-2 Kaden Peterson, MJ Lunde, Lane Hoefs, Lyrik Haug, 4:01.55; 4x800m relay-3 MJ Lunde, Lane Hoefs, Grant Nelson, Eric Malone, 10:29.00; High Jump-3 Aiden Larson, 5-06; 5 Lyrik Haug, 5-02; Pole Vault-1 Charlie Bushinger, 12-06; 2 Brady Domier, 12-00; Long Jump-3 Cole Dunker, 18-02.50; 4 Brady Domier, 18-02; 5 D'Andre Hammond, 17-10; 11 Nick Briggs, 16-02.75; Triple Jump-2 Aiden Larson, 39-09; Charlie Bushinger, 39-01; Shot Put-3 Koby Endres, 36-06; 6 Kaden Peterson, 34-02; 12 Noah Johnson, 30-03.50; 14 Dylan Wirth, 28-03; Discus-2 Koby Endres, 110-09.50; 5 Noah Johnson, 90-10; 12 Dylan Wirth, 77-01