The Wadena-Deer Creek track and field team competed in the Houligan Extravaganza in Pillager Thursday, May 6. The boys team took first place with 99 points, edging out Pillager by one point for the win. The girls team took second place with 99 points, while Pierz took first with 112.5 points. Other schools competing in the meet included Long Prairie-Grey Eagle and Parkers Prairie.

The Wolverines are nearly back to full strength after missing athletes through the first part of the season, and they continue to prove both individually and as a team, according to head coach Marc Reynolds. "We had another night of big personal records with 24 as a team!"

Senior Mikaela Malone is emerging as a leader of the girls team. After dealing with an injury at the beginning of the season, she is starting to find her form, according to Reynolds. She took first place in the 100m dash, 200m dash, and the long jump.

Isabelle Larson continues to be a standout on the team as well, picking up two first place finishes and setting personal records in the pole vault and triple jump. Her new PR in vault is 8'6", which puts her in the WDC record book at No. 6. She also set a new PR in triple jump, improving her personal record by almost three feet, jumping for 32'8.5" for the 8th best jump in school history. Kylee Collins also had a good day in the pole vault event, setting a new personal record of 8' to finish fourth in the meet. The vault moves Collins up one spot in the record book to No. 7 all time at WDC, Reynolds said. In the discus, Lauryn Gravelle won the event and set a new personal record of 95'0.5".

Amber Collins placed first in the 400m dash, and the girls 4x800 relay team of Collins, Emma Ries, Emma Mehl, and Macey Goeden started the meet with a win.

For the boys, sophomore Charlie Bushinger led the team. According to Reynolds, "Charlie jumped a personal record of 40'2.5" in the triple jump! This puts Charlie No. 4 in the WDC record book!" Bushinger also ran a leg on the first place 4x400m relay time, comprised of Bushinger, Cole Dunker, MJ Lunde, and Lane Hoefs.

Dunker set a new personal record in the 300m hurdles for first place, and Brady Domier took first in the pole vault. The 4x200m relay team of Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, and Kaden Peterson also finished first for the Wolverines.

In the triple jump, Aiden Larson set a personal record, going over 40 feet for the first time with a jump of 40'0.5" to place second in the meet. The jump puts Larson at No. 6 in the WDC record book. He also set a personal record in the 110m hurdles to place second.

Koby Endres threw a big personal record of almost 15' in the discus to place second, and Eric Malone set a personal record to finish fifth in the 1600m run.

The Wolverines host their next meet Thursday, May 13, at 4 p.m.

Girls Team Results

Pierz 112.5, Wadena-Deer Creek 99, Pillager 75.5, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 64, Parkers Prairie 21

WDC Girls Individual Results

100m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 13.36; 10 Lydia Oldakowski, 14.97; 200m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 28.52; 8 Kylee Collins, 30.89; 12 Ellie Hale, 32.53; 400m dash-1 Amber Collins, 1:03.90; 3 Britta Sweeney, 1:10.60; 5 Emma Schmitz, 1:13.69; 9 Lydia Oldakowski, 1:17.02; 800m run-2 Kira Sweeney, 2:36.11; 5 Emma Mehl, 2:54.09; 7 Emma Ries, 2:54.63; 100m hurdles-4 Madison Packer, 18.99; 7 Kelanie Oldakowski, 19.69; 300m hurdles-4 Madison Packer, 55.04; 10 Kelanie Oldakowski, 1:00.73; 4x100m relay-3 Madison Packer, Amber Collins, Sweeney, Lydia Oldakowski, 56.35; 4x200m relay-2 Mikaela Malone, Kylee Collins, Isabelle Larons, Addyson Gravelle, 1:59.70; 4x800m relay-1 Amber Collins, Emma Ries, Emma Mehl, Macey Goeden, 11:36.79; High Jump-4 Amber Collins, 4-04; 4 Isabelle Larson, 4-04; Pole Vault-1 Isabelle Larson, 8-06; 4 Kylee Collins, 8-00; 10 Britta Sweeney, 6-06; Long Jump-1 Mikaela Malone, 16-10; 4 Madison Packer, 15-01.25; 17 Emma Schmitz, 12-01.75; Triple Jump-1 Isabelle Larson, 32-08.50; 12 Addyson Gravelle, 26-06; Shot Put-4 Lauryn Gravelle, 28-10; 5 Brooke Self, 28-05; 6 Ellie Hale, 27-01; 15 Paige Self, 23-08; 27 Ryann Schmidt, 17-05; Discus-1 Lauryn Gravelle, 95-00.50; 9 Brooke Self, 65-05.50; 14 Ellie Hale, 60-09.50; 19 Ryann Schmidt, 53-00.50; 22 Paige Self, 50-09.50

Boys Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 97, Pillager 96, Parkers Prairie 92, Pierz 53, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36

WDC Boys Individual Results

100m dash-3 Brady Domier, 11.76; 5 D'Andre Hammond, 12.30; 10 Kaden Peterson, 12.46; 14 Nick Briggs, 13.13; 200m dash-3 Brady Domier, 24.66; 7 Teshe Loer, 26.01; 8 Lyrik Haug, 26.81; 10 Nick Briggs, 27.63; 400m dash-2 Charlie Bushinger, 58.64; 3 Lane Hoefs, 1:00.14; 800m run-3 Lane Hoefs, 2:26.36; 6 MJ Lunde, 2:32.65; 8 Eric Malone, 2:38.84; 1600m run-5 Eric Malone, 5:52.31; 110m hurdles-2 Aiden Larson, 18.06; 4 Cole Dunker, 18.39; 300m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 43.69; 3 Aiden Larson, 47.96; 4x100m relay-3 D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, Lyrik Haug, 48.86; 4x200m relay-1 Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, 1:40.30; 4x400m relay-1 Charlie Bushinger, Cole Dunker, MJ Lunde, Lane Hoefs, 3:55.32; High Jump-4 Lyrik Haug, 5-02; Pole Vault-1 Brady Domier, 10-06; Long Jump-4 Cole Dunker, 18-04; 5 Aiden Larson, 18-03.50; 6 D'Andre Hammond, 17-11; 11 Nick Briggs, 15-05; Triple Jump-1 Charlie Bushinger, 40-02.50; 2 Aiden Larson, 40-00.50; Shot Put-7 Kaden Peterson, 33-07; 8 Koby Endres, 33-00; Discus-2 Koby Endres, 115-08; 13 Noah Johnson, 71-10.50