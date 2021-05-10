On a sunny afternoon Tuesday, May 4, the Wadena-Deer Creek boys team placed second and the girls team placed third at a track and field meet in Perham. The teams that participated included WDC, Perham, New York Mills, and Park Rapids Area.

The Wolverines have struggled to maintain a full team this season due mostly to COVID quarantines. At a meet earlier in the season, the team was missing 15 athletes. At the meet in Perham, they were still missing six varsity runners, according to head coach Marc Reynolds, but he hopes to be back to full strength for the meets on May 13 and May 18.

Overall, Reynolds is happy with how the season is going, but varsity athletes who are unable to compete pose a challenge as well. "It is tough at times to deal with kids missing," Reynolds said. "Our lineup has been ever-changing because of this, but we have to do what we have to do."

Because of the absences, some athletes have been asked to step up and try new things, Reynolds said. "We need kids to step up and get out of their comfort zone a bit to help the team as we go into the True Team Section meet on the 18th and the Park Region Conference meet on the 25th."

There are some athletes who are stepping up, including Kira Sweeney, Amber Collins, Isabelle Larson, Mikaela Malone, and Maddie Packer, who are some of the top point scorers for the girls team this season.

"We have a nice, well-rounded girls team and we're excited to see how we match up in the conference and section meets," Reynolds said.

The boys team was a bit thin on numbers at the start of the season, and the quarantines have exacerbated that issue, which has forced many athletes to try new events, according to Reynolds.

"We are looking at every boy to step into some events that may be out of their comfort zone," Reynolds said. "Aiden Larson, Cole Dunker, Lane Hoefs, Brady Domier, Kaden Peterson, Teshe Loer, and MJ Lunde have all been looked at to step into some new roles this season."

Reynolds plans to try out a few new things in the next couple of meets, "but we're hopeful to have everyone back in the coming week so we can be full strength headed into the true team and conference meets," he said.

The Wolverines host a meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday, May 13.

Girls Team Results

Perham 142, Park Rapids Area 96, Wadena 87, New York Mills 40

WDC Girls Individual Results

800m relay-3 Emma Ries, Amber Collins, Emma Mehl, Leah Osberg, 11:28.59; 100m hurdles-4 Madison Packer, 18.94; Charli Snyder, 19.20; 6 Emily Mitchell, 19.33; 7 Kelanie Oldakowski, 19.34; 12 Megan Hamelau, 22.75; 100m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 13.05; 19 Lyda Oldakowski, 15.53; 200m relay-3 Isabelle Larson, Britta Sweeney, Addy Gravelle, Kelanie Oldakowski, 2:04.03; 1600m run-1 Kira Sweeney, 5:30.38; 100m relay-4 Madison Packer, Britta Sweeeney, Lydia Oldakowski, Charli Snyder, 56.67; 400m dash-9 Macey Goeden, 1:17.28; 12 Leah Osberg, 1:18.31; 300m hurdles-4 Madison Packer, 53.25; 6 Emily Mitchell, 56.34; 8 Charli Snyder, 59.82; 9 Kelanie Oldakowski, 1:00.26; 11 Megan Hamelau, 1:04.05; 800m run-1 Amber Collins, 2:31.33; 7 Emma Mehl, 2:54.02; 10 Emily Mitchell, 3:14.78; 11 Macey Goeden, 3:16.62; 200m dash-4 Mikaela Malone, 29.68; 10 Addyson Gravelle, 30.75; 11 Lydia Oldakowski, 31.56; 3200m run-2 Emma Ries, 14:13.91; 400m relay-3 Amber Collins, Kira Sweeney, Britta Sweeney, Addyson Gravelle, 4:39.39; Long Jump-2 Mikaela Malone, 15-10; 7 Madison Packer, 13-00; Triple Jump-5 Isabelle Larson, 29-05; 11 Addyson Gravelle, 26-01; Discus-1 Lauryn Gravelle, 93-00; 8 Brooke Self, 68-09; 10 Ryann Schmidt, 62-04; 10 Joanna Aho, 62-04; 17 Paige Self, 52-11; Shot Put-1 Brooke Self, 28-00.50; 2 Lauryn Gravelle, 27-10.50; 9 Joanna Aho, 24-00.50; 10 Paige Self, 23-08; 16 Ryann Schmidt, 17-00; High Jump-3 Isabelle Larson, 4-04; 6 Amber Collins, 4-04; Pole Vault-3 Isabelle Larson, 7-06

Boys Team Results

Park Rapids Area 117, Wadena 109, Perham 82, New York Mills 33

WDC Boys Individual Results

110m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 17.80; 2 Aiden Larson, 18.11; 100m dash-2 Brady Domier, 11.38; 3 D'Andre Hammond, 11.80; 7 Teshe Loer, 12.08; 10 Charlie Bushinger, 12.55; 16 Tayton Lehmann, 13.58; 200m relay-1 Brady Domier, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, 1:40.13; 1600m run-11 Lane Hoefs, 5:37.53; 100m relay-3 D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, Lyrik Haug, 48.90; 400m dash-4 MJ Lunde, 1:00.56; 300m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 43.89; 800m run-13 Eric Malone, 2:43.30; 14 Trevin Kern, 2:57.54; 200m dash-3 Kaden Peterson, 25.77; 4 Charlie Bushinger, 25.84; 6 Lyrik Haug, 27.17; 8 Tayton Lehmann, 28.28; 3200m run-1 Lane Hoefs, 12:01.98; 400m relay-3 Cole Dunker, Aiden Larson, Brady Domier, MJ Lunde, 3:52.00; Long Jump-3 Cole Dunker, 16-03; 11 Trevin Kern, 13-03; 15 Tayton Lehmann, 11-09; Triple Jump-1 Aiden Larson, 39-04; 2 Charlie Bushinger, 38-06; Discus-5 Koby Endres, 99-07; 6 Teagan Bennett, 93-09; 14 Mikael Briggs, 56-02; Shot Put-7 Koby Endres, 34-03; 8 Kaden Peterson, 33-10.50; 13 Mikael Briggs, 24-10.50; High Jump-1 Lyrik Haug, 5-06; 2 Aiden Larson, 5-06; Pole Vault-1 Brady Domier, 11-06; 3 Charlie Bushinger, 10-00