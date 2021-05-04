The Wadena-Deer Creek track and field team hosted a meet with Parkers Prairie, St. John's Prep, and Upsala-Swanville Area Thursday, April 29, 2021. The girls team took first place, and the boys team took second in the meet.

In the track events, the girls team swept the sprinting events. Mikaela Malone won the 100m dash with a time of 13.10, Amber Collins won the 200m dash with a time of 28.50, and Kira Sweeney won the 400m dash with a time of 1:08.27. Collins also won the 1600m run with a time of 5:57.57, and Madison Packer won the 300m hurdles with a time of 19.04. The relay team of Collins, Addy Gravelle, Emma Schmitz, and Leah Osberg took first place in the 4x400m relay with a time of 4:31.32.

On the boys side, in the track events, MJ Lunde won the 400m dash with a time of 1:00.17. Cole Dunker swept the hurdles, with a time of 17.89 in the 110m hurdles and a time of 44.94 in the 300m hurdles. The relay team of Charlie Bushinger, D'Andre Hammon, Teshe Loer, and Kaden Peterson took first in the 4x200m relay with a time of 1:42.96.

The Wolverines also performed well in the fielding events for the girls team. In the high jump, Isabelle Larson took first with a jump of 4-06, and Collins took second with a jump of 4-04. WDC swept the pole vault, with Larson taking the top spot with a height of 8-00, Britta Sweeney taking second with a height of 6-00, and Oldakowski taking third with a height of 5-06. Larson also took first in the triple jump with a distance of 29-10.75. In the long jump, Malone picked up her second individual win with a distance of 16-05.50. Packer was second with a distance of 14-05.50. In the discus throw, Lauryn Gravelle won with a distance of 91-08.

For the boys team, Charlie Bushinger won the pole vault event with a height of 11-00. Aiden Larson took first in the long jump with a distance of 17-06.25 and in the triple jump with a distance of 39-04.

Wadena-Deer Creek travels to Perham for a 4 p.m. meet Tuesday, May 4.

Girls Team Results

Wadena-Deer Creek 125.5, Parkers Prairie 49, St. John's Prep 43.5, Upsala-Swanville Area 43

WDC Girls Individual Results

100m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 13. 10; 6 Britta Sweeney, 14.46; 10 Lydia Oldakowski, 15.13; 11 Kaylee Berg, 15.20; 17 Nevaeh Louks, 15.88; 200m dash-1 Amber Collins, 28.50; 7 Addyson Gravelle, 30.67; 16 Serenity Shelton, 35.87; 17 Madison Buchanan, 36.46; 18 Kiana Greeno, 38.04; Nevaeh Rising, 38.97; 400m dash-1 Kira Sweeney, 1:08.27; 3 Emma Schmitz, 1:17.25; 5 Ryann Schmidt, 1:22.34; 800m run-2 Kira Sweeney, 2:31.92; 4 Leah Osberg, 2:57; Macey Goeden, 3:15; 1600m run-1 Amber Collins, 5:57.57; 4 Emma Mehl, 6:41.24; 100m hurdles-2 Madison Packer, 19.04; 4 Emily Mitchell, 20.04; Charli Snyder, 21.84; 300m hurdles-1 Madison Packer, 55.18; 5 Emily Mitchell, 1:00.66; 6 Charli Snyder, 1:02.78; 9 Megan Hamelau, 1:10; 100m relay-2 Charli Snyder, Lydia Oldakowski, Emma Schmitz, Serenity Shelton, 1:01.30; 200m relay-3 Isabelle Larson, Britta Sweeney, Addy Gravelle, Maddie Packer, 2:03.23; 400m relay-1 Amber Collins, Addy Gravelle, Emma Schmitz, Leah Osberg, 4:31.32; 800m relay-2 Emma Mehl, Leah Osberg, Macey Goeden, Megan Hamelau, 12:25.19; High Jump-1 Isabella Larson, 4-06; 2 Amber Collins, 4-04; 5 Megan Hamelau, 4-00; Pole Vault-1 Isabella Larson, 8-00; 2 Britta Sweeney, 6-00; 3 Lydia Oldakowski, 5-06; Long Jump-1 Mikaela Malone, 16-05.50; 2 Madison Packer, 14-05.50; Triple Jump-1 Isabella Larson, 29-10.75; 5 Addyson Gravelle, 26-06.75; Shot Put-2 Lauryn Gravelle, 29-02; 3 Brooke Self, 28-00; Paige Self, 23-09; 14 Ryann Schmidt, 13-06; Discus-1 Lauryn Gravelle, 91-08; 5 Brooke Self, 70-10; 8 Ryann Schmidt, 48-11; 10 Paige Self, 43-09

Boys Team Results

Parkers Prairie 88, Wadena-Deer Creek 79, Upsala-Swanville Area 52, St. John's Prep 34

WDC Boys Individual Results

100m dash-6 Kaden Peterson, 12.30; 8 MJ Lunde, 12.60; 13 Lyrik Haug, 13.01; 16 Tayton Lehmann, 13.26; 20 Mikael Briggs, 14.74; 200m dash-2 Cole Dunker, 24.71; 3 D'Andre Hammond, 25.39; 6 Tayton Lehmann, 27.49; 400m dash-1 MJ Lunde, 1:00.17; 800m run-5 Grant Nelson, 2:35.42; 1600m run-6 Lane Hoefs, 5:25.93; 10 Eric Malone, 6:19.67; 110m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 17.89; 3 Aiden Larson, 20.03; 4 Mikael Briggs, 24.26; 300m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 44.94; 100m relay-2 D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, Lyrik Haug, 49.26; 200m relay-1 Charlie Bushinger, D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, 1:42.96; 400m relay-2 Teshe Loer, Trevin Kern, Lane Hoefs, Charlie Bushinger, 4:19.46; 800m relay-3 Trevin Kern, Lane Hoefs, Eric Malone, Grant Nelson, 10:57.47; High Jump-3 Lyrik Haug, 5-04; Pole Vault-1 Charlie Bushinger, 11-00; Long Jump-1 Aiden Larson, 17-06.25; 2 Cole Dunker, 17-06; 15 Trevin Kern, 11-05; Triple Jump-1 Aiden Larson, 39-04; 2 Charlie Bushinger, 37-03; Shot Put-5 Koby Endres, 33-03; 6 Kaden Peterson, 33-01; 12 Mikael Briggs, 21-09; Discus-8 Koby Endres, 86-07; 12 Mikael Briggs, 55-07