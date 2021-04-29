The Wadena-Deer Creek boys and girls track and field teams finished fourth in a meet at Park Rapids Tuesday, April 27. The team was missing more than 15 athletes because of quarantines. Both the boys and girls team from Pequot Lakes finished first.

For the Wolverines, the girls team was led by junior Lauryn Gravelle, who took first in the discus. Amber Collins continued her dominance in the 400m dash, taking second place and setting a personal record of 63.10. This time put Collins in the record book with the ninth fastest time in WDC history.

After missing the previous meet, Isabelle Larson was back in action and took second in the high jump, while Madison Packer took second in the long jump. Also finishing in second place for the girls team was the 4x200m relay team of Isabelle Larson, Britta Sweeney, Addyson Gravelle, and Packer.

Kira Sweeney finished third in the 800m run, and Lauryn Gravelle took third in the shot put. The 4x800m relay team of Collins, Sweeney, Emma Mehl, and Leah Osberg also finished third.

Coming in fourth place was the 4x400m relay team of Collins, the Sweeney sisters, and Addyson Gravelle. Packer also placed fourth in the 110m hurdles.

In the 3200m run, Mehl took fifth, as did Packer in the 300m hurdles, Larson in the pole vault, and Addyson Gravelle in the triple jump. Brooke Self participated in her first meet of the year and placed fifth in the shot put.

Rounding out the place winners for the Wolverines are Britta Sweeney in the 100m dash and Emily Mitchell in the 100m hurdles, who both placed sixth overall.

The boys team was led by senior captain Cole Dunker, who picked up a pair of first place finishes in the 110m and 300m hurdles. He set personal records in both races and entered the WDC record book with the tenth fastest time in school history in the 300m hurdles.

Also winning events, Aiden Larson took first in the long jump, Charlie Bushinger was first in the pole vault, and the 4x200m relay team of Bushinger, D'Andre Hammond, Kaden Peterson, and Teshe Loer also took first.

Lyrik Haug competed in his first meet of the season after two weeks of quarantine and placed second in the high jump. He also had a personal record of 5'10", which is tied for the sixth best jump in WDC history, according to head coach Marc Reynolds.

Bushinger took third in the triple jump, and Larson took fourth place in the high jump. Also taking fourth place were the 4x100m relay team of Hammond, Loer, Peterson, and Haug and the 4x400m relay team of Dunker, Larson, Bushinger, and Lane Hoefs.

Sixth place finishers include Peterson in the 200m dash, Dunker in the long jump, and the 4x800m relay team of Hoefs, Eric Malone, Grant Nelson, and Trevin Kern.

The Wolverines host a meet with Parkers Prairie, Upsala-Swanville, and St. John Prep Thursday, April 29, at 4 p.m.

Girls Team Results

1-Pequot Lakes 105, 2-Park Rapids 96, 3-Staples-Motley 84, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 53, 5-United North Central 34

WDC Girls Individual Results

100m dash-6 Britta Sweeney, 13.90; 15 Lydia Oldakowski, 14.84; 18 Jenna Domier, 14.99; 200m dash-10 Addyson Gravelle, 30.35; 14 Emily Mitchell, 31.31; 16 Charli Snyder, 31.37; 400m dash-2 Amber Collins, 1:03.10; 9 Leah Osberg, 1:16.32; 800m run-3 Kira Sweeney, 2:32.21; 14 Macey Goeden, 3:05.65; 3200m run-5 Emma Mehl, 14:25.63; 100m hurdles-4 Madison Packer, 18.97; 6 Emily Mitchell, 20.17; 9 Charli Snyder, 20.68; 13 Megan Hamelau, 23.05; 300m hurdles-5 Madison Packer, 55.18; 200m relay-2 Isabelle Larson, Britta Sweeney, Addyson Gravelle, Madison Packer, 2:01.31; 400m relay-4 Amber Collins, Kira Sweeney, Britta Sweeney, Addyson Gravelle, 4:34. 90; 800m relay-3 Amber Collins, Sweeney, Emma Mehl, Leah Osberg, 10:56.90; High Jump-2 Isabelle Larson, 4-06; 11 Amber Collins, 4-02; 15 Megan Hamelau, 3-10; Pole Vault-5 Isabelle Larson, 7-06; Long Jump-2 Madison Packer, 14-04; Triple Jump-5 Addyson Gravelle, 25-08.50; Shot Put-3 Lauryn Gravelle, 28-04.25; 5 Brooke Self, 26-08; 15 Paige Self, 22-05.50; 19 Ryann Schmidt, 16-09.50; Discus-1 Lauryn Gravelle, 94-01; 12 Brooke Self, 70-06; 18 Paige Self, 52-02; 19 Ryann Schmidt, 49-03

Boys Team Results

1-Pequot Lakes 117, 2-Park Rapids 87, 3-Staples-Motley 62, 4-Wadena-Deer Creek 60, 5-United North Central 46

WDC Boys Individual Results

100m dash-7 D'Andre Hammond, 11.83; 13 Teshe Loer, 12.46; Lyrik Haug, 12.84; 200m dash-6 Kaden Peterson, 25.22; 7 Aiden Larson, 25.25; 400m dash-14 Trevin Kern, 1:17.78; 800m run-7 Lane Hoefs, 2:20.37; 1600m run-16 Eric Malone, 6:02.12; 16 Grant Nelson, 6:02.12; 110m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 17.18; 300m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 43.77; 100m relay-4 D'Andre Hammond, Teshe Loer, Kaden Peterson, Lyrik Haug, 48.18; 200m relay-1 Charlie Bushinger, D'Andre Hammond, Kaden Peterson, Teshe Loer, 1:42.49; 400m relay-4 Cole Dunker, Aiden Larson, Charlie Bushinger, Lane Hoefs, 3:50.72; 800m relay-6 Lane Hoefs, Eric Malone, Grant Nelson, Trevin Kern, 10:15.90; High Jump-2 Lyrik Haug, 5-10; 4 Aiden Larson, 5-02; Pole Vault-1 Charlie Bushinger, 11-06; Long Jump-1 Aiden Larson, 18-07; 6 Cole Dunker, 17-08.50; 8 D'Andre Hammond, 17-06.50; 16 Trevin Kern, 13-11; Triple Jump-3 Charlie Bushinger, 37-06.50; Shot Put-8 Koby Endres, 34-02; 9 Kaden Peterson, 31-06.25; 19 Mikael Briggs, 23-05; Discus-7 Koby Endres, 99-02; 18 Mikael Briggs, 64-06