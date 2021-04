The Wadena-Deer Creek track and field team set 27 personal records in its meet Thursday, April 22. The girls team took second place and the boys team took third against Park Region conference competition in Sebeka.

The team was a bit thin on numbers due to COVID quarantines, according to head coach Marc Reynolds. "But the kids who competed brought their A-game!"

In the track events on the girls team, Amber Collins took first in the 400m dash with a time of 1:04.02, and Kira Sweeney took first in the 1600m run with a time of 5:53.60. The relay team of Maddie Packer, Kylee Collins, Britta Sweeney, and Lydia Oldakowski took first in the 4x100m relay with a time of 56.64. In the field events, Kylee Collins took first in the pole vault with a height of 7-06.

On the boys team, in the track events, Cole Dunker won the 300m hurdles with a time of 44.53. In the field events, Brady Domier placed first in the pole vault with a height of 12-00.

Wadena-Deer Creek Girls Individual Results

100m dash-3 Kylee Collins, 14.50; 11 Maddie Thene, 15.38; 14 Kaylee Berg, 16.04; 18 Serenity Shelton, 16.66; 200m dash-3 Britta Sweeney, 30.67; 10 Lydia Oldakowski, 32.28; 12 Jenna Domier, 33.65; 13 Ellie Hale, 33.98; 18 Serenity Shelton, 36.10; 400m dash-1 Amber Collins, 1:04.02; 5 Emma Schmitz, 1:17.92; 7 Madison Buchanan, 1:27.48; 800m run-2 Kira Sweeney, 2:41.50; 6 Emma Mehl, 3:00.70; 1600m run-1 Kira Sweeney, 5:53.60; 3200m run-3 Emma Ries, 14:10.90; 100m hurdles-3 Madison Packer, 19.45; 6 Charli Snyder, 22.63; 7 Megan Hamelau, 24.25; 300m hurdles-3 Madison Packer, 55.90; 6 Charli Snyder, 1:04.61; 7 Megan Hamelau, 1:07.15; 100m relay-1 Maddie Packer, Kylee Collins, Britta Sweeney, Lydia Oldakowski, 56.64; 200m relay-2 Kylee Collins, Britta Sweeney, Lydia Oldakowski, Jenna Domier, 2:05.85; 400m relay-2 Amber Collins, Kira Sweeney, Leah Osberg, Emma Schmitz, 4:47.36; 800m relay-2 Amber Collins, Emma Mehl, Leah Osberg, Emma Ries, 11:29.80; High Jump-3 Amber Collins, 3-09; Pole Vault-1 Kylee Collins, 7-06; 2 Jenna Domier, 5-00; Long Jump-4 Madison Packer, 14-05; 13 Charli Snyder, 11-02; 14 Emma Schmitz, 10-07; Shot Put-3 Ellie Hale, 29-04; 10 Paige Self, 23-08; Discus-7 Ellie Hale, 64-09; 11 Paige Self, 55-06

Wadena-Deer Creek Boys Individual Results

100m dash-2 Brady Domier, 12.05; 7 Kaden Peterson, 12.67; 11 Nick Briggs, 13.04; 14 Trevin Torgerson, 13.64; 15 Tayton Lehmann, 13.69; 16 Nate Heppner, 14.09; 200m dash-2 Brady Domier, 24.80; 4 Charlie Bushinger, 25.61; 7 Kaden Peterson, 25.83; 9 MJ Lunde, 26.45; 10 Nick Briggs, 27.24; 13 Tayton Lehmann, 28.74; 400m dash-8 Isaac Heppner, 1:14.31; 9 Trevin Kern, 1:15.36; 800m run-3 Lane Hoefs, 2:21.90; 7 Grant Nelson, 2:39.80; 1600m run-5 Lane Hoefs, 5:30.10; 3200m run-7 Eric Malone, 13:52.90; 110m hurdles-2 Cole Dunker, 17.95; 300m hurdles-1 Cole Dunker, 44.53; 100m relay-3 Isaac Heppner, Trevin Torgerson, Mikael Briggs, Tayton Lehmann, 57.87; 200m relay-2 Brady Domier, Kaden Peterson, Cole Dunker, Aiden Larson, 1:40.10; 400m relay-2 Aiden Larson, MJ Lunde, Charlie Bushinger, Lane Hoefs, 3:57.70; High Jump-2 Aiden Larson, 5-06; Pole Vault-1 Charlie Bushinger, 12-00; 2 Brady Domier, 10-00; Isaac Heppner, 5-06; Long Jump-5 Cole Dunker, 16-08; 7 Nick Briggs, 16-02; 11 Trevin Kern, 13-01; Triple Jump-2 Aiden Larson, 38-08.25; Charlie Bushinger, 37-11.25; 6 MJ Lunde, 33-07.50; Shot Put-3 Koby Endres, 35-03; 6 Kaden Peterson, 32-03; 8 Dylan Wirth, 28-06; 13 Nick Briggs, 23-06; Discus-3 Koby Endres, 100-08; 10 Dylan Wirth, 65-00; 14 Mikael Briggs, 51-11