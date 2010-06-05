The Northern State University Wolves added one of the fastest runners from Wadena-Deer Creek when senior Chase Domier signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his athletic career.

Domier was a 3-year letter winner with the Wolverines and holds personal bests of 7.21 seconds in the 60-meter dash, 11.23 in the 100-meter dash, 23.38 in the 200-meter run and a time of 51.10 in the 400-meter run. Domier also snagged a pair of Class A Championships as a member of the WDC relays on the 800m relay and the 1600-meter relay teams.

Northern State head coach Lynne Dingman said in a release the Wolves are excited to add the wolverine runner to their squad.

“We are excited to add Chase to our sprints crew,” Dingman said. “Chase has a lot of success in relays in high school and we are excited to see what he can do at the next level.”

Domier said he is excited and looking forward to running again, as it is a passion of his. The senior also played hockey for the Wolverines.

Domier said his favorite thing about running is the ability to improve himself and enjoys the community vibe you get from the sport.

“I can make so many new friends that will be life long,” Domier said. “I just like running and it’s fun.”

He said the Wolves have shown the most interest in him and have a good track and field program. He said he liked the school of 1,488 in Aberdeen, S.D. Domier was interested in North Dakota State University, but didn’t connect with the Bison as he did with the Wolves.

“When I went there the coaches were very friendly and made it easier to like the place,” Domier said. “It felt like a home area.”

Domier said the state championship experiences were a lot of fun. He was part of a senior class that collected two Park Region Conference Championships, three Section 6A True Team Championships, a fourth-place team finish at the Class A Championships and 20 top-10 performances in the Wadena-DC record book.

“It was pretty fun. I was able to make a lot of memories with my friends,” Domier said. “Winning a state championship isn’t something that a lot of people get to do. I’m glad I got to experience that.”

While the Minnesota State High School League canceled spring activities, Domier has stayed active during the stay-at-home order. He said he has been doing track workouts with his brother every day since the schools were forced to implement distance learning. Domier said he was heart-broken like a lot of people when it was announced the spring season would be canceled.

Domier said it’s a motivating factor that he will be able to continue his career at the next level with the Wolves.

“Mainly because I know some people are not getting that opportunity,” Domier said.

Domier will compete in the sprint events for the Wolves, who are a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.



