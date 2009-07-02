Peterson finished third in the high jump, recording six points for the Hamline squad. Hamline finished fourth in the meet and was just one point out of second place. Peterson competed in the 60 meter hurdles as well and finished in 13th place with a time of 9.79 seconds. Peterson was 10th in the pole vault as well with a vault of nine feet, 10 inches.

Doyle finished ninth in the 35-pound weight throw with a throw of 50 feet, 8.75 inches. The event is the indoor version of the hammer throw. He finished one place away from scoring points, he was able to set a personal record by one foot. Hamline finished in seventh place out of the 11 teams competing in the event.

Another former WDC Track and Field athlete, Jeff Metzdorf, was recently honored by Hamline University with his induction to the Piper Athletic Hall of Fame as captain of the Hamline Cross Country team in 2005. The Pipers dominated the MIAC Conference Championships and placed seventh in the national meet. Metzdorf, along with his wife Becca, are the owners of Mill Citty Running in Minneapolis.