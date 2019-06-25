Search
    Gov. Walz to honor runner Grunewald during memorial run

    By Forum News Service on Jun 25, 2019 at 9:46 a.m.
    Gabriele (Anderson) Grunewald competes during the women's 5000 meters at the 2016 U.S. Olympic track and field team trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. Grunewald died on Tuesday, June 11, after a decade-long battle with cancer. Kirby Lee / USA TODAY Sports

    ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz will present a proclamation declaring Tuesday, June 25, as "Gabe Day" at a memorial run in honor of 2004 Perham (Minn.) High School graduate Gabriele Grunewald, who died at her home in Minneapolis on June 11, a news release from the governor's office said.

    Grunewald, 32, was one of the country's top distance runners who was diagnosed with adenoid cystic carcinoma in 2009 during her running career with the Minnesota Gophers. She started to run professionally in 2010.

    Tuesday would have been Grunewald's 33rd birthday.

    Walz will be joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Gabriele's husband, Justin Grunewald, at 6:30 p.m. at B.F. Nelson Park, 434 NE Main St., Minneapolis.

