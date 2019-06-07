Folkestad reaches podium with personal best

“It feels amazing. I was two inches away last year,” Folkestad said. “I think that I really made a mark and I think I can do it again next year.”

Folkestad had a hurdle to overcome in the finals. He scratched on is first two throws before getting his third one in. It was his fourth that gave him a new personal record when he hit 52 feet, 4.5 inches.

“A lot goes through your mind, but you have to avoid that and not let that happen,” Folkestad said. “I really cleared it and let everything flow, it kind of clicked and I got it.”

Folkestad said he was going for a personal record at state and he was able to get it. It continued a trend of setting a new personal record in almost every event. Last year, Folkestad’s personal record was 46 feet, but now it’s 52 feet, 4.5 inches.

“It’s a great time. Everyone here is nice and I’m blessed,” Folkestad said. “It’s amazing to be here. It was a breath of fresh air. It was amazing to have it come off then.”

Folkestad said it was a weight off of his shoulders after he scratched on the first two throws, but he was able to recover and get the next two throws in. He scratched on his fifth throw before clearing 50 feet on his final throw.

“I wouldn’t ask for anything else,” Folkestad said. “This is what I have wanted for a really long time and I’m glad I finally got it.”

Stewartville’s Shane Byrne finished with a put of 56 feet, 3.5 inches for first place, while Breck’s David Roddy came in second at 55 feet, 9.25 inches. LeSueur-Henderson’s Gabe Webster came in third with a put of 54 feet, .25 inches.

