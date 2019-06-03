Malone helped lead the Wolverines to a ninth place team finish during the championships. The Wolverines finished with 28 points as a team. Perham won the team title with 111 points, while Minnewaska Area came in second with 65 points. Pequot Lakes was third with 60.25 points, while Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta came in fourth with 58.75 points and in fifth place was Pillager with 46 points.

However, the main goal of the Section 6A Championships is to qualify as many individuals or relays to the Class A Championships at Hamline University.

Malone advanced with a first place finish in the long jump and a second place finish in the 100 meter dash. Malone had a winning leap of 17 feet, 5.50 inches. She came in second in the 100m dash with a time of 12.55 seconds as well.

Kennedy Gravelle finished third in the discus with a toss of 113 feet, three inches. However, she just missed qualifying for state.

Abby Motschenbacher came in sixth place in the 800m run, while the team of Gravelle, Ally Pavek, Johanna Brunsberg and Abby Motschenbacher earned sixth place finish in the 3200m relay.

Leah Spilman captured sixth place honors as well in the shot put for Wadena-DC.

Malone will compete in the Class A Championships, which begin on Friday, June 7 at Hamline University in St. Paul. The first day of the Class A Championships begin at 3:30 p.m., with the finals continue on Saturday, June 8 at Hamline University in St. Paul.

Section 6A Championships

Girls Team Results

Perham 111, Minnewaska Area 65, Pequot Lakes 60.25, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 58.75, Pillager 46, Ottertail Central 38, Osakis 36.75, Melrose Area 34, Wadena-Deer Creek 28, Staples-Motley 24, United North Central 23, Benson/KMS 6.75, Ortonville 6, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 5, Upsala-Swanville 4, Sauk Centre 4, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 3, Breckenridge 2.50, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2

Wadena-DC Individual Results

100m dash-2 Mikaela Malone, 12.55; 200m dash-13 Mikaela Malone, 28.09; 800m run-6 Abby Motschenbacher, 2:30.12; 3200m run-11 Kennedy Gravelle, 13:09.12; 400m relay-6 Mikaela Malone, McKenna Wangsness, Madison Packer, Eve Collins, 52.88; 3200m relay-6 Kennedy Gravelle, Ally Pavek, Johanna Brunsberg, Abby Motschenbacher, 10:49.51; Pole Vault-11 Kylee Collins, 7-6; 13 Hailey Peterson, 7-0; Long Jump-1 Mikaela Malone, 17-5.50; Shot put-6 Leah Spilman, 34-3; Discus-3 Kennedy Gravelle, 113-3; 13 Lauryn Gravelle, 87-5.