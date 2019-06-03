Wolverines take third at Section 6A Championships

Perham captured the team title with 90 points, while Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta came in second with 82 points. Wadena-Deer Creek finished in third place with 66 points, while Minnewaska Area was fourth with 44 points and Ottertail Central came in with 42 points.

Along with the pair of relay wins, Wadena-DC’s Cooper Folkestad earned a trip to state in the shot put and Cody Wheeler qualified in the pole vault.

The relay team of Isaac Hale, Dawson Lupkes, Hunter Hawkins and Bereket Loer qualified in first with a finishing time of one minute, 32.32 seconds. The Wolverines closed out the meet with a win in the last event of the day at the 1600m relay. Hale, Lucas Hinojos, Hawkins and Loer came in with a winning time of 3:28.23 for top honors.

Cooper Folkestad will be making his first state championship appearance when he finished with a put of 51 feet.

Cody Wheeler earned a spot at the Class A Championships as well. The pole vaulter came in second place when he cleared the ball at 13 feet.

Wyatt Peterson finished fourth in the 110m hurdles, while Brady Domier came in fourth in the pole vault. Folkestad earned a fourth place finish in the discus as well for the Wolverines.

The qualifying members of the Wadena-DC track and field team will compete in the Class A Championships, which begin on Friday, June 7 at Hamline University in St. Paul. The first day of the Class A Championships begin at 3:30 p.m., while the finals continue on Saturday, June 8.

Section 6A Championships

Boys Team Scores

Perham 90, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 82, Wadena-Deer Creek 66, Minnewaska Area 44, Ottertail Central 42, Pillager 34, Pequot Lakes 28, Osakis 27.66, United North Central 24, Melrose Area 24, Pine River-Backus 16.33, West Central Area 15, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 14, Parkers Prairie 12, Sauk Centre 11, Staples-Motley 11, Benson/KMS 8, Breckenridge 8, Ortonville 7, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 7, Upsala/Swanville 6, New York Mills 1

Wadena-DC Individual Results

1600m run-11 Lucas Hinojos, 4:55.37; 3200m run-7 Nathaniel Bervig, 10:44.59;110m hurdles-4 Wyatt Peterson, 15.64; 5 Cade Kapphahn, 16.61; 300m hurdles-10 Cole Dunker, 44.81; 400m relay-3 Isaac Hale, Dawson Lupkes, Cade Kapphahn, Hunter Hawkins, 45.14; 800m relay-1 Isaac Hale, Dawson Lupkes, Hunter Hawkins, Bereket Loer, 1:32.32; 1600m relay-1 Isaac Hale, Lucas Hinojos, Hunter Hawkins, Bereket Loer, 3:28.23; High Jump- Aiden Larson, NH; Pole Vault-2 Cody Wheeler, 13-0; 4 Brady Domier, 12-0; 7 Charlie Bushinger, 11-0; Triple Jump-9 Cade Kapphahn, 39-2.5; Shot put-1 Cooper Folkestad, 51-0; Discus-4 Cooper Folkestad, 144-6.