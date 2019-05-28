Several Wolverines advance to Section 6A Championships

Perham captured the team title with 233.50 points, while Ottertail Central was second with 98.50 points. The Wolverines finished with 93 points, but the main thing is to qualify for the championship round which is on May 30 in Fergus Falls.

Individuals advance to the Section 6A Championships by finishing in the top five of their individual event. The top two relays from each race advance as well.

"It was a solid showing by the Wolverines in Sebeka for the Sub-Section 22 meet," Wadena-DC head coach Marc Reynolds said.

Wadena-Deer Creek's Mikaela Malone captured first place honors in a pair of close races. She was first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.88 seconds and earned a first place finish in the 200 meter dash as well. Malone finished with a time of 27.71 seconds to win the 200 meter dash. Malone qualified in three individual events when she finished second in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 7.50 inches.

Malone led the way for a second place finishing 400m relay team. She was joined by McKenna Wangsness, Madison Packer and Eve Collins when they finished with a time of 53.46 seconds.

The Wolverines qualified a pair of relay teams when the 3200m relay team finished second as well. Kennedy Gravelle, Ally Pavek, Johanna Brunsberg and Abby Motschenbacher came to the finish line with a time of 10 minutes and 29.90 seconds.

The Wolverines had several runner up finishes with Leah Spilman and Kennedy Gravelle coming in second in the throws. Spilman had a put of 33 feet, 4.25 inches for second in the shot put, while Gravelle had a toss of 101 feet, five inches in the discus.

Abby Mostchenbacher posted a season best time with a time of 2:30.65 in the 800m run.

The Wolverines are sending a pair of athletes in the pole vault when Kylee Collins and Hailey Peterson finished third and fourth respectively. Both athletes tied their personal records in the event.

Gravelle returned to the Section 6A Championships in the 3200m run with a fifth place finish. Lauryn Gravelle advanced in the discus with a personal record when she finished fifth.

The qualifying members of the Wadena-Deer Creek girls track and field team will hope to stamp their name in the Class A Championships when they compete at Fergus Falls on May 30. The field events begin at 11 a.m., with the running preliminaries at 12:15 p.m. and the finals set to start at 12:45 p.m.

Section 6A, Sub-Section 22

Girls Team Results

Perham 233.50, Ottertail Central 98.50, Wadena-Deer Creek 93, United North Central 42, Breckenridge 41, New York Mills 19, Ashby/Brandon/Evansville 14, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 12, Parkers Prairie 4

Wadena-DC Individual Results

100m dash- 1 Mikaela Malone, 12.88; 19 Kylee Collins, 14.81; 20 Kaylin Lupkes 14.92; 200m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 27.71; 10 Eve Collins, 29.58; 17 Lola Pulver, 30.67; 400m dash-6 Eve Collins, 1:05.44; 11 Anna Osberg, 1:09.79; 800m run-2 Abby Motschenbacher, 2:30.65; 6 Ally Pavek, 2:35.29; 7 Johanna Brunsberg, 2:41.65; 1600m run-6 Emma Mehl, 6:11.38; 3200m run-5 Kennedy Gravelle, 12:41.36; 7 Emma Ries, 13:08.16; 100m hurdles-11 Madison Packer, 20.68; 12 Kelanie Oldakowski, 21.11; 300m hurdles-9 Madison Packer, 55.75; 14 Kelanie Oldakowski, 1:01.16; 400m relay-2 Mikeala Malone, McKenna Wangsness, Madison Packer, Eve Collins, 53.46; 800m relay-4 Kylee Collins, McKenna Wangsness, Sam Malone, Lola Pulver, 1:57.90; 1600m relay-4 Sam Malone, Ally Pavek, Johanna Brunsberg, Abby Motschenbacher, 4:37.83; 3200m relay-2 Kennedy Gravelle, Ally Pavek, Johanna Brunsberg, Abby Motschenbacher, 10:29.90; High Jump-8 Isabelle Larson, 4-4; Pole Vault-3 Kylee Collins, 7-6; 4 Hailey Peterson, 7-6; Long Jump-2 Mikaela Malone, 16-7.50; 10 Madison Packer, 13-2; Triple Jump-11 Kaylin Lupkes, 26-4.25; 15 Anna Osberg, 25-1; 16 Lola Pulver, 24-11; Shot put-2 Leah Spilman, 33-4.25; 9 Lauryn Gravelle, 28-4; 16 Rebecca Erkenbrack, 24-11.5; Discus-2 Kennedy Gravelle, 101-5; 5 Lauryn Gravelle, 91-0; 11 Leah Spilman, 74-1.