WDC holds off OTC for second

The Wolverines had success in the relay events as well as capturing individual titles in the field as well. Cooper Folkestad captured first place finishes in the shot and discus, while Cody Wheeler was first in the pole vault.

Folkestad earned top honors in the shot with a winning put of 50 feet, 6.75 inches. He finished with a new personal record in the discus with a toss of 149 feet, six inches, which has him fourth in the Wadena-DC record books.

Wheeler captured first place when he cleared 12 feet to win the pole vault competition. Wadena-DC had three of the top four in the pole vault with Brady Domier placing second and in fourth was Charlie Bushinger. All three qualified for the section championships.

The 400m relay team of Isaac Hale, Dawson Lupkes, Cade Kapphahn and Hunter Hawkins came in first place. The foursome finished with a time of 46.01 seconds, which was their fastest time of the season.

The 800m relay team of Hale, Lupkes, Hawkins and Bereket Loer came in first place as well with a time of one minute, 34.08 seconds.

The 1600m relay team closed out the meet with a strong finish. It was the fastest time for Hale, Lucas Hinojos, Hawkins and Loer when they finished with a time of 3:30.97, which put them third in the Wadena-DC record books.

Wyatt Peterson finished second in the 110m hurdles to qualify for the championships, while Loer was second in the 400m dash.

Cole Dunker earned a spot with a third place finish in the 300m hurdles, while Cade Kapphahn captured third place honors in the 110m hurdles as well.

Nathaniel Bervig qualified with a personal record in the 3200m run for fourth place, Aiden Lason came in fourth in the high jump with a personal record, both earning a trip to the Section 6A Championships.

Hinojos captured fourth place honors in the 1600m run, while Kapphahn finished fifth in the triple jump, securing a spot in the championships in Fergus Falls.

The qualifying members of the Wadena-Deer Creek boys track and field team will hope to stamp their name in the Class A Championships when they compete at Fergus Falls on May 30. The field events begin at 11 a.m., with the running preliminaries at 12:15 p.m. and the finals set to start at 12:45 p.m.

Section 6A, Sub-Section 22

Boys Team Results

Perham 169, Wadena-Deer Creek 118, Ottertail Central 117, Breckenridge 60, Parkers Prairie 32, United North Central 31, Ashby/Brandon/Evansville 22, New York Mills 10, Hillcrest Lutheran Academy 1

Wadena-DC Individual Results

100m dash-12 Brady Domier, 12.83; 17 Emonie Hammond, 13.31; 21 Teshe Loer, 13.66; 200m dash-9 Cole Dunker, 25.08; 13 Brady Domier, 25.93; 15 Kaden Peterson, 26.15; 400m run-2 Bereket Loer, 52.74; 7 Wyatt Peterson, 55.20; 9 Dawson Lupkes, 56.51; 800m run-7 Codey Wolff, 2:18.71; 9 Josh Tabery, 2:20.57; 1600m run-4 Lucas Hinojos, 4:46.31; 16 Lane Hoefs, 5:30.46; 3200m run-4 Nathaniel Bervig, 10:22.52; 7 Elias Bervig, 10:58.62; 16 Sean Carlson, 12:23.37; 110m hurdles-2 Wyatt Peterson, 16.59; 3 Cade Kapphahn, 16.68; 300m hurdles-3 Cole Dunker, 45.54; 10 Cameron Pearson, 48.87; 400m relay-1 Isaac Hale, Dawson Lupkes, Cade Kapphahn, Hunter Hawkins, 46.01; 800m relay-1 Isaac Hale, Dawson Lupkes, Hunter Hawkins, Bereket Loer, 1:34.08; 1600m relay-1 Isaac Hale, Lucas Hinojos, Hunter Hawkins, Bereket Loer, 3:30.97; 3200m relay-4 Lucas Hinojos, Josh Tabery, Cody Wolff, Nathaniel Bervig, 9:25.80; High Jump-4 Aiden Larson, 5-4; Pole Vault-1 Cody Wheeler, 12-0; 2 Brady Domier, 11-6; 4 Charlie Bushinger, 11-0; Long Jump-12 Aiden Larson, 16-7.50; 17 Teshe Loer, 15-1.50; 22 Kaden Peterson, 14-5.5; Triple Jump-5 Cade Kapphahn, 39-5; 8 Aiden Larson, 38-4; 10 Cole Dunker, 35-5.50; Shot put-1 Cooper Folkestad, 50-6.75; 20 Logan Wegscheid, 30-7; 24 Gabriel Berger, 24-7; Discus Throw-1 Cooper Folkestad, 149-6; 9 Lucas Hinojos, 100-8; 16 Logan Wegscheid, 89-2.