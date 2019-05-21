Wolverines take fourth at True Team Championships

The Wolverines finished fourth overall with 500 points, missing third by a slim margin. St. Charles captured the title with 573.5 points, while Lewiston-Altura came in second with 543 points. Lanesboro/Fillmore Central came in third with 504 points, followed by Wadena-DC in fourth. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta came in fifth with 492.5 points in the 12 team field.

“Our boys had a solid day with their best finish in school history, taking fourth,” Wadena-DC head coach Marc Reynolds said on the team’s Facebook page. “All-in-all, WDC performed very, very well. From our senior captains, Isaac Hale and Wyatt Peterson, and seniors, Cade Kapphahn and Dawson Lupkes, to our freshmen and eighth graders, they all showed up ready to compete in the cool spring air. It’s a huge accomplishment just to qualify, so to finish in the top five in the state is a fantastic end to true team competition.”

The Wolverines posted a pair of first place individual finishes and a relay win on their way to the fourth place finish as a team.

Bereket Loer sprinted his way to the front in the 400 meter dash. He finished with a time of 52.21 seconds for first place.

The other win for the Wolverines on the track came from the 800m relay team. The Wadena-DC team came in with a time of one minute, 35.06 seconds for first place.

Cooper Folkestad continued his strong year in the throws. He was first in the shot put with a toss of 52 feet, two inches. He secured fifth place in the discus as well for Wadena-DC.

The Wolverines had several top 10 finishes, which helped them secure big points towards their team score.

Isaac Hale was third in the 100m dash and fourth in the 200m dash. Hunter Hawkins came in 10th of the 200m dash. Lucas Hinojos came in sixth in the 800m run, followed by Loer in seventh place. Hinojos was sixth as well in the 1600m run, while Nathanial Bervig came in ninth place. Bervig finished in 10th of the 3200m run as well.

Wyatt peterson was fifth in the 110m hurdles, while Cade Kapphahn was eighth. Peterson was seventh in the 300m hurdles for Wadena-DC. The 400m relay for WDC came in seventh, while the 1600m relay was second and the 3200m relay was 10th.

Peterson earned a third top 10 finish in the high jump when he came in 10th place. Cody Wheeler was second in the pole vault, while Brady Domier was seventh. Kapphahn came in ninth in the triple jump for Wadena-DC, rounding out the top 10 finishes at the championships for the Wolverines.

Class A True Team Championships

Boys Team Results

St. Charles 573.5, Lewiston-Altura 543, Lanesboro/Fillmore Central 504, Wadena-Deer Creek 500, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 492.5, Rushford-Peterson/Houston 449.5, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 443.5, Osakis 361.5, St. Clair/Immanuel Lutheran 346.5, Roseau 340.5, Redwood Valley 302.5, Pillager 274.

Wadena-DC Individual Results

100m dash-3 Isaac Hale, 11.83; 23 Dawson Lupkes, 12.57; 200m dash-4 Isaac Hale, 23.16; 10 Hunter Hawkins, 23.79; 400m dash-1 Bereket Loer, 52.21; 19 Codey Wolff, 58.52; 800m run-6 Lucas Hinojos, 2:09.45; 7 Bereket Loer, 2:10.37; 1600m run- 6 Lucas Hinojos, 4:47.15; 9 Nathaniel Bervig, 4:50.64; 3200m run-10 Nathaniel Bervig, 11:02.21; 14 Elias Bervig, 11:08.35; 110m hurdles-5 Wyatt Peterson, 16.44; 8 Cade Kapphahn, 17.11; 300m hurdles-7 Wyatt Peterson, 43.71; 17 Cole Dunker, 46.85; 400m relay-7 WDC, 47.88; 800m relay-1 WDC, 1:35.06; 1600m relay-2 WDC, 3:38.24; 3200m relay-10 WDC, 9:18.32; High Jump-10 Wyatt Peterson, 5-6: 19 Aiden Larson, 5-2; Pole Vault-2 Cody Wheeler, 13-0; 7 Brady Domier, 12-0; Long Jump-14 Bereket Loer 18-3; 19 Aiden Larson, 17-1; Triple Jump-9 Cade Kapphahn, 37-11; 13 Cole Dunker, 36-5; Shot put-1 Cooper Folkestad, 52-2; 24 Logan Wegscheid, 29-6.5; Discus-5 Cooper Folkestad, 131-5; 24 Lucas Hinojos, 77-2.