Wadena-DC girls third at Park Region Conference

The Wadena-Deer Creek girls track and field team came in third place with 104 points, while Ottertail Central was second with 105 points in the congested field at the top. Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale finished in fourth place with 77 points, while United North Central came in fifth with 49 points.

Mikaela Malone helped the Wolverines’ cause and bid for the conference title with a first place finish in the 100 meter dash. She finished with a time of 12.58 seconds for the top spot. It was the lone individual win on the track for Wadena-Deer Creek.

The Wolverines did win a pair of relay races on the afternoon. Malone, McKenna Wangsness, Madison Packer and Laytee Chessor came in first in the 400m relay at 53.66 seconds. The 1600m relay team of Eve Collins, Ally Pavek, Sam Malone and Abby Motschenbacher found themselves out in front with a time of four minutes, 30.12 seconds. The team of Malone, Emma Mehl, Pavek and Johanna Brunsberg won the 3200m relay at 10:43.82.

Leah Spilman picked up a first place finish in the field as well. She had a winning toss of 33 feet in the shot put for the lone field victory for the Wolverines.

Malone was second in the long jump for WDC. She had a jump of 15 feet, 11 inches. Kennedy Gravelle came in second in the 3200m run with a time of 12:47.57 as well for the Wolverines.

Park Region Conference

Girls Team Results

Pillager 153, Ottertail Central 105, Wadena-Deer Creek 104, Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale 77, United North Central 49, New York Mills 34.50, Pine River-Backus 24, Parkers Prairie 9.50

Wadena-DC Individual Results

100m dash-1 Mikaela Malone, 12.58;18 Kylee Collins, 14.81; 20 Kaylin Lupkes, 15.08; 200m dash-7 Laytee Chessor, 29.04; 8 McKenna Wangsness, 29.12; 17 Lola Pulver, 30.30; 400m dash-5 Eve Collins, 1:05.94; 10 Anna Osberg, 1:08.53; 800m run-3 Abby Motschenbacher, 2:32.18; 4 Ally Pavek, 2:38.12; 7 Johanna Brunsberg, 2:41.74; 1600m run-3 Abby Motschenbacher, 5:41.51; 4 Kennedy Gravelle, 5:46.02; 3200m run-2 Kennedy Gravelle, 12:47.57; 4 Emma Ries, 13:23.69; 7 Emma Mehl, 13:44.56; 100m hurdles-11 Madison Packer, 19.61; 14 Kelanie Oldakowski, 21.07; 300m hurdles-8 Madison Packer, 56.23; 17 Kelanie Oldakowski, 1:02.81; 400m relay-1 Mikaela Malone, McKenna Wangsness, Madison Packer, Laytee Chessor, 53.66; 800m relay-3 Mikaela Malone, McKenna Wangsness, Eve Collins, Laytee Chessor, 1:53.93; 1600m relay-1 Eve Collins, Ally Pavek, Sam Malone, Abby Motschenbacher, 4:30.12; 3200m relay-1 Sam Malone, Emma Mehl, Ally Pavek, Johanna Brunsberg, 10:43.82; High Jump-7 Isabelle Larson, 4-4; 9 Kennedy Gravelle, 4-2; Pole Vault-3 Kylee Collins, 7-0; 6 Isabelle Larson, 6-6;7 Hailey Peterson, 6-0; Long Jump-2 Mikaela Malone, 15-11.50; 9 Madison Packer, 13-6.5; 14 Isabelle Larson, 12-1; Triple Jump-13 Anna Osberg, 27-7.50; 14 Lola Pulver, 27-5.75; 15 Kaylin Lupkes, 27-3.25; Shot put-1 Leah Spilman, 33-0; 11 Lauryn Gravelle, 26-3; 17 Rebecca Erkenbrack, 23-4; Discus-4 Kennedy Gravelle, 90-10; 7 Lauryn Gravelle, 84-6; 14 Leah Spilman, 70-6.