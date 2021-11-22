With an extremely successful season of tennis behind them, Wadena-Deer Creek's tennis team celebrates their head coach, Jordan Cresap as he was named the Section 8A Tennis Coach of the Year.

The Wolverines finished 2nd in Section 8A this season and Madison Packer took home consolation champion honors at the state tournament.

The team was also recognized for their success in the classroom. WDC earned a State GOLD LEVEL Academic Excellence award for having a team GPA of 3.75 or higher.

Cresap has been the Wolverines' head coach for five years. The program has flourished under his leadership, growing from 12 girls to over 30.

Activities Director Norm Gallant said, "Coach Cresap and his staff have built a culture of family and excellence, his girls show great sportsmanship, scholarship, character and work ethic."