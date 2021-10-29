She came to that placing earning three out of four wins over two days.

"Kind of unreal," Packer said of the feeling of placing at state. The senior said the performance she came across at this tournament was difficult as they were all good at what they do.

She felt her match with Litchfield’s Ryanna Steinhaus was one of the better matchups she had. Both had extensive rallies.

"Not often do you get a player that plays four matches in the state tournament and wins three," head coach Jordan Cresap said. While Maddie struggled in her first match, she gained strength moving through the consolation events.

"It was pretty special," Cresap said. "Maddie was right there with them all. She loves a good challenge. She looked like she was in her element — just playing, just for fun, excited to be there and enjoying every moment of it."

Not much surprised Packer at the event. She was prepared to go up against the best. But the finish was surprising to Cresap as he said Packer just seemed to get better with each game.

"The way she convincing won, was incredibly impressive," Cresap said. Her Blue Earth, Park Rapids and Providence opponents were high performing athletes all year long. "Some players get fatigued, but Maddie's play elevated."

Cresap gave the credit to Packer for her hard work and her coachability.

Packer was joined by a fan club rushing the court after the matches to congratulate her in her wins. It was made up of her family, friends and fellow teammates.

"It's been such a great season," Packer said. "I love how we've improved as a team. It's kind of sad to end tennis, but I still have basketball to go."

Maddison defeated Annika Harberts-Ott of Providence Academy 6-1, 6-0 in the Class A consolation championship to earn the impressive finish. Packer finishes her season with a 25-7 record.

Kicking off Friday morning, Packer first faced familiar opponent Abby Morris of Park Rapids in a semifinals matchup. Like other meetings this year, Packer came out on top, 6-3, 6-2. Morris finishes the season with a 22-8 record.

Thursday action

On Thursday, Packer fell to Litchfield’s Ryanna Steinhaus in the opening round of the Class 1A State Singles Tournament Thursday, Oct. 28, at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Steinhaus beat Packer 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals where she lost to Minnehaha’s Isabelle Einess 6-0, 6-0.

Packer moved on to the consolation bracket and beat Marissa Benz of Blue Earth 6-1, 6-1.