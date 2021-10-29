MINNEAPOLIS — Wadena-Deer Creek’s Madison Packer faced familiar opponent Abby Morris of Park Rapids Friday morning in State Class A consolation semifinals matchup.

Like other meetings this year, Packer came out on top. Morris finishes the season with a 22-8 record, while Packer chalked win No. 23 with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Morris.

She now moves on to play Annika Harberts Ott from Providence Academy for the consolation championship. This match is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Thursday action

On Thursday, Packer fell to Litchfield’s Ryanna Steinhaus in the opening round of the Class 1A State Singles Tournament Thursday, Oct. 28, at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Steinhaus beat Packer 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals where she lost to Minnehaha’s Isabelle Einess 6-0, 6-0.

Packer moved on to the consolation bracket and beat Marissa Benz of Blue Earth 6-1, 6-1.