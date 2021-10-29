MINNEAPOLIS — Wadena-Deer Creek No. 1 singles tennis player Madison Packer is bringing home a fifth-place finish from the state tournament.

Maddison defeated Annika Harberts-Ott of Providence Academy 6-1, 6-0 in the Class A consolation championship to earn the impressive finish. Packer finishes her season with a 25-7 record.

Kicking off Friday morning, Packer first faced familiar opponent Abby Morris of Park Rapids in a semifinals matchup. Like other meetings this year, Packer came out on top, 6-3, 6-2. Morris finishes the season with a 22-8 record.

Thursday action

On Thursday, Packer fell to Litchfield’s Ryanna Steinhaus in the opening round of the Class 1A State Singles Tournament Thursday, Oct. 28, at Reed-Sweatt Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Steinhaus beat Packer 6-2, 0-6, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals where she lost to Minnehaha’s Isabelle Einess 6-0, 6-0.

Packer moved on to the consolation bracket and beat Marissa Benz of Blue Earth 6-1, 6-1.